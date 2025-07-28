Drivers risk £2,500 fine for fitting an unsafe roof box

With the summer holiday season underway, eBay has surveyed British drivers on their knowledge about using a roof box safely.

Roof Box Safety Warnings

New research reveals a distinct lack of confidence from British drivers about using a car roof box.

Bringing extra storage space to already packed cars and SUVs, the popularity of staycations has made roof boxes a must-have accessory for many.

Ahead of the summer holiday season, eBay surveyed 2,000 motorists about their knowledge of fitting and securing a roof box.  

However, while nearly a third (31 percent) of drivers now own a roof box, only 51 percent of them feel confident about fitting it securely.

Not everyone is boxing clever

Worryingly, just seven percent of respondents said they would check if a fully packed roof box was securely mounted before driving.

By comparison, almost three quarters (70 percent) of those surveyed said they would check their tyre pressures, with 62 percent monitoring oil and water levels.

Failing to secure a roof box could, as eBay notes, result in drivers contravening Section 40A of the Road Traffic Act 1988.

This can mean a fine of up to £2,500, along with the potential for three penalty points to be added to the driver’s licence.

‘Follow the instructions’

Despite this risk, just over half (58 percent) of those surveyed by eBay were aware of risking a fine or points for an insecure roof box.

With one fifth (22 percent) of drivers saying they would fit a roof box themselves, eBay has recommended ensuring that they at least purchase a box made for their car.

Abir Tewari, UK director of commercial operations for parts and accessories at eBay, said: “Roof racks, boxes and cycle racks are a great way to maximise luggage space for summer holiday road trips and eBay’s ‘My Garage’ function is specifically designed to put motorists at ease, by helping them find precisely the right accessory for their vehicle.

“Installation is often straightforward, but we advise motorists to take their time when fitting new accessories, follow the instructions and make sure their load is securely attached before setting off.”

U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

