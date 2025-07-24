Staycation summer: UK drivers want a road trip holiday this year

New research reveals that having a UK-based ‘staycation’ remains a top choice for British holidaymakers in 2025.

A survey of motorists by Skoda found that almost two thirds (61 percent) were considering a UK road trip. The chance to be spontaneous about where they visit and stay was a big part of the appeal.

More than half (52 percent) of survey respondents said they want to be more adventurous and explore places they have never experienced before.

Also, 37 percent explained that a road trip would allow them to incorporate seeing friends and family into the holiday.

A cost-effective holiday

Ongoing cost of living challenges remain one of the biggest factors for survey respondents thinking about a UK road trip. Exactly a third (33 percent) said driving was a more affordable option than flying.

This came despite some long distances being considered, with more than half (55 percent) saying they would be happy to travel more than 300 miles for a road trip. Impressively, seven percent said driving in excess of 1,001 miles would be acceptable to them.

Skoda’s survey found that good snacks were an important factor in a successful road trip, though, with 34 percent saying this was an essential consideration.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, good weather was important to more than two thirds (68 percent) of respondents. Scenic routes mattered to 64 percent, with 53 percent saying the in-car company was important as well.

Head for the Highlands and the islands

When it came to the top locations, the picturesque Scottish Highlands were the most desirable, with 42 percent wanting to experience them on a road trip.

The Lake District was next, on 40 percent, followed by the Yorkshire Dales on 36 percent, then the Isle of Skye and St Ives in Cornwall (both on 35 percent).

Skoda found that 13 percent of drivers expressed an interest in fitting a roof tent, and one third (36 percent) would tackle more trips if they had one.

To demonstrate potential options, Skoda equipped two Octavia vRS Estates with Tentbox Lite roof tents. A Czech-designed EGOE box camping unit has also been installed in the Octavia Estate’s 640-litre boot.

