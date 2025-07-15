Bid to own a Porsche 911 GT3 designed by Dua Lipa

Displayed at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, proceeds from selling Dua Lipa's one-off Porsche 911 GT3 will be donated to charity.

John Redfern
John Redfern
RM Sothebys Dua Lipa Porsche

The Porsche 911 GT3 is already a highly desirable sports car, but now you could own a unique example designed by Dua Lipa.

A Porsche ambassador, the award-winning singer and songwriter has created her dream version of the track-focused GT3

Unveiled at this year’s Monaco Grand Prix, Dua Lipa and her one-off Porsche also made an appearance at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Now, the ‘Dua Lipa Rennstall Collection 911 GT3’ is being auctioned online by RM Sotheby’s. All proceeds from the sale will be donated to charity.

‘Future Nostalgia’ guaranteed

RM Sothebys Dua Lipa Porsche

When specifying her 2024 Porsche 911 GT3, Dua Lipa opted for subtle Arctic Grey paintwork. This has been covered with a bold wrap, in bright colours inspired by the Mediterranean. 

The centre-lock magnesium wheels have been finished in Pyro Red, with calipers for the carbon ceramic brakes painted yellow.

Clearly knowing her performance Porsches, Dua ticked the box to add the Weissach Package to the 911 GT3. Using extra carbon fibre components, this saves 22kg of weight versus a regular GT3 with the Clubsport package.

Time to ‘Be the One’

RM Sothebys Dua Lipa Porsche

Mechanically unchanged, the rear-mounted 4.0-litre flat-six engine generates 525hp, and is combined with a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission. Accelerating from 0-62mph takes just 3.2 seconds, with a potential top speed of 184mph – despite the downforce generated by the aero kit.

Dua Lipa left the 911 GT3’s interior relatively simple, opting for a combination of black leather and Race-Tex upholstery, complete with Guards Red stitching. 

More Guards Red is used for the tachometer and dashboard-mounted Sport Chrono stopwatch. The car also benefits from a front axle lift system.

Bringing some sunshine

Dua Lipa

All the proceeds generated by the sale of the Dua Lipa Rennstall GT3 RS will be donated to the Sunny Hill Foundation. Created by the pop superstar in 2018, the charity funds arts and culture in the Kosovan community. 

The online auction for the 911 GT3 is now live on the RM Sotheby’s website and will remain open until 31 July 2025. A guide price of €400,000 (£346,000) before taxes has been set.

ALSO READ:

Jeremy Clarkson’s Ferrari fails to sell: time to grab a bargain?

Gordon Murray Automotive: the supercar stars of Goodwood Festival of Speed 

Porsche 911 GT3 2025 review

Related Articles

John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Electric Car Grant will save up to £3,750 on new EVs

Richard Aucock - 0
The new £650 million Electric Car Grant will save buyers up to £3,750 on a new EV – but they have to be priced at or below £37,000.

We spend a day with London’s exclusive supercar club

Tim Pitt - 0
Tim Pitt joins Auto Vivendi and grabs the keys to a Ferrari Roma Spider. But the test drive isn’t quite what he’d expected...

New Corvette E-Ray is a bargain supercar – now on sale in the UK

John Redfern - 0
Chevrolet used the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed to introduce the 643hp hybrid-assisted Corvette E-Ray to British enthusiasts.

New Range Rover SV Black has stealthy styling and a 615hp V8

John Redfern - 0
Making its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the new Range Rover SV Black Edition will cost from £188,025.