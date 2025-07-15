Bid to own a Porsche 911 GT3 designed by Dua Lipa

The Porsche 911 GT3 is already a highly desirable sports car, but now you could own a unique example designed by Dua Lipa.

A Porsche ambassador, the award-winning singer and songwriter has created her dream version of the track-focused GT3.

Unveiled at this year’s Monaco Grand Prix, Dua Lipa and her one-off Porsche also made an appearance at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Now, the ‘Dua Lipa Rennstall Collection 911 GT3’ is being auctioned online by RM Sotheby’s. All proceeds from the sale will be donated to charity.

‘Future Nostalgia’ guaranteed

When specifying her 2024 Porsche 911 GT3, Dua Lipa opted for subtle Arctic Grey paintwork. This has been covered with a bold wrap, in bright colours inspired by the Mediterranean.

The centre-lock magnesium wheels have been finished in Pyro Red, with calipers for the carbon ceramic brakes painted yellow.

Clearly knowing her performance Porsches, Dua ticked the box to add the Weissach Package to the 911 GT3. Using extra carbon fibre components, this saves 22kg of weight versus a regular GT3 with the Clubsport package.

Time to ‘Be the One’

Mechanically unchanged, the rear-mounted 4.0-litre flat-six engine generates 525hp, and is combined with a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission. Accelerating from 0-62mph takes just 3.2 seconds, with a potential top speed of 184mph – despite the downforce generated by the aero kit.

Dua Lipa left the 911 GT3’s interior relatively simple, opting for a combination of black leather and Race-Tex upholstery, complete with Guards Red stitching.

More Guards Red is used for the tachometer and dashboard-mounted Sport Chrono stopwatch. The car also benefits from a front axle lift system.

Bringing some sunshine

All the proceeds generated by the sale of the Dua Lipa Rennstall GT3 RS will be donated to the Sunny Hill Foundation. Created by the pop superstar in 2018, the charity funds arts and culture in the Kosovan community.

The online auction for the 911 GT3 is now live on the RM Sotheby’s website and will remain open until 31 July 2025. A guide price of €400,000 (£346,000) before taxes has been set.

ALSO READ:

Jeremy Clarkson’s Ferrari fails to sell: time to grab a bargain?

Gordon Murray Automotive: the supercar stars of Goodwood Festival of Speed

Porsche 911 GT3 2025 review