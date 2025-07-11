Porsche Taycan and Cayenne Black Editions debut at Goodwood

Porsche has revealed new Black Edition versions of the Cayenne SUV and Taycan EV at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

With bespoke exterior and interior styling, the new Black Edition spec will be available for the Cayenne in both regular SUV and Coupe body styles. Taycan buyers can choose the four-door saloon or Sport Turismo estate.

The Black Edition models make their first public outing at this week’s Festival of Speed. Deliveries to customers will start later this year.

Other colours are available

The Taycan Black Edition is fitted with the Sport Design package, with its side window trims, rear model badge and exterior mirrors finished in gloss black. The illuminated Porsche logo in the rear light strip also has a black look.

A Sport Design front bumper is included for the Cayenne Black Edition. It too has gloss black detailing for the window surrounds, exterior mirrors and Porsche badges.

Standard Black Edition equipment includes 21-inch alloy wheels, HD Matrix LED headlights, LED door projectors that display the Porsche logo, and a surround-view camera with Active Parking Assist.

Black interior accents feature on both the Taycan and Cayenne, along with black leather Comfort seats featuring 14-way electric adjustment. A Bose surround-sound audio system with Dolby Atmos is fitted as standard.

Going back to black

For those wanting to go further, an extended Black Edition package adds ‘Black Edition’ lettering to the front doors, along with illuminated sill covers and a special key case.

Opting for a Black Edition does not necessarily mean having your Porsche painted in black, however. Customers can select from multiple standard colours, including Volcano Grey Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic and Ice Grey Metallic for the Taycan.

On the Cayenne, Quartzite Grey Metallic, Vanadium Grey Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic and Carrara White Metallic are all available. Porsche’s bespoke Paint to Sample service can mix your own unique colour at extra cost.

Prices for the Taycan Black Edition start from £95,700, with the Cayenne Black Edition costing from £88,900 in SUV guise. You can find them both on Porsche’s online configurator now.

ALSO READ:

New 911 Club Coupe marks 70 years of Porsche Club of America

Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid 2025 review

Porsche Taycan 2025 review