Jeremy Clarkson’s Ferrari fails to sell: time to grab a bargain?

A 1996 Ferrari F355 GTS, first owned by motoring journalist and TV star Jeremy Clarkson, remains available to buy after failing to sell at auction.

Part of the recent RM Sotheby’s sale at Cliveden House in Buckinghamshire, the targa-topped F355 had a guide price of between £180,000 and £220,000.

However, ‘Jezza’s’ Ferrari failed to find a winning bid, and is now available for £190,000 or the nearest offer. It might be your chance to own one of the best known modern classic Ferraris in Britain.

The greatest modern classic Ferrari?

With its mid-mounted 380hp 3.5-litre V8 engine and six-speed manual gearbox, the F355 is acknowledged as one of Ferrari’s greatest hits.

Having driven an F355 for his 1996 Unleashed on Cars video, Jeremy Clarkson announced that he had to buy one for himself.

He ordered this F355 GTS from the official Maranello Sales dealership in Egham, Surrey, taking ownership in August 1996. At the time, the journalist and TV personality detailed in Top Gear magazine how he agonised over deciding the final spec.

In the end, Clarkson opted for classic Rosso Corsa paintwork, which is combined with Rosso carpets and Crema leather upholstery. Sports seats with Rosso inserts, a rare option, were also added.

A second chance to own an icon

The F355 appeared in Clarkson’s writing throughout the 1990s, covering around 6,000 miles in his first four years of ownership. In 2000, it was given away in a prize draw for the Sunday Times.

Owned by its lucky winner for three years, the F355 passed to a third keeper until 2013. Its most recent owner treated the car to fastidious maintenance, with an invoice for £9,345 paid in May this year.

With 14,899 miles on its odometer at the time of auction, the F355 comes with a history file detailing Clarkson’s ownership, along with relevant newspaper and magazine cuttings.

For those interested to own a Ferrari with a fascinating ownership story, enquiries about the F355 can be made to RM Sotheby’s.

