A fifth of British drivers are scared to wash an electric car

A substantial number of motorists in the UK are worried about the supposed danger of washing an electric car.

Car care specialist Autoglym commissioned a survey of 1,000 British drivers to better understand their knowledge of EV ownership.

This included posing a question about a common EV urban myth: ‘If I were to wash an electric car, I fear there might be a risk of receiving an electric shock.’

More than a fifth (21 percent) of those surveyed agreed with the statement, believing that it is possible to get an electric shock simply from washing an EV.

Londoners are most concerned

Younger drivers were more likely to believe there was a risk of an electric shock when washing an electric car. Some 40 percent of those aged 18 to 24 agreed with the statement.

In contrast, just eight percent of respondents aged between 55 to 64 were worried about the risk of electrocution.

Drivers in London were more likely to believe that EVs posed a danger when being washed, with close to half (45 percent) under the impression it was a real risk.

Welsh motorists were at the other end of the scale. Only seven percent were concerned at the prospect of cleaning an electric car.

An ancient urban myth

In response to the Autoglym survey, motoring journalist and campaigner Quentin Willson, commented: “Getting a shock when cleaning an EV is a very old myth and completely false. Car makers rigorously test battery EVs for safety and perform special water soak tests to make sure all high voltage components are insulated and consumers are always protected.”

To provide further reassurance, Lee Irving, technical training manager at Autoglym, added: “We know that the world of EVs can be a mystery to some, but making sure that the misconceptions are rectified is extremely important. Especially as we’re all being encouraged to make the switch to this new form of clean mobility.

“While we recommend owners avoid flooding an EV’s charging port with water, cleaning one is no more dangerous than cleaning a petrol- or diesel-powered vehicle.”

Where drivers are still unsure, Autoglym recommends consulting the owner’s manual for specific guidance on safely washing an EV.

