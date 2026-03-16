Millions of drivers are illegally skipping MOTs

New data reveals that millions of drivers are risking a fine of up to £1,000 by delaying their car’s MOT test.

Kwik Fit, the UK’s largest MOT provider, has looked in detail at its own bookings during 2025.

It found that one in six (16 percent) of appointments for an MOT test were made after the car’s existing certificate had expired.

Kwik Fit’s data showed 4.3 million cars had an MOT appointment made, then underwent a test, when their previous certificate was no longer valid.

Of these cars, 50 percent took a new test within 10 days of the certificate expiring. However, many were tested much later, with the average time between expiry and test being 33.7 days.

Expired MOTs and unroadworthy cars

The analysis of Kwik Fit’s data also found 1.7 million cars were tested after their MOT had expired, despite an appointment being made before it ran out.

Given some six million cars were tested with an expired MOT, this could leave potentially 1.5 million being driven in an unroadworthy condition.

This presumption is based on recent Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) statistics, which show more than a quarter (27 percent) of vehicles fail the MOT test.

It means drivers run the risk of using a vehicle in a dangerous condition. They could also face a fine of up to £1,000 for not having an MOT.

Remember to book your MOT

Kwik Fit operations director, Dan Joyce, is responsible for the company’s MOT programme. He said: “The MOT test may sometimes feel like a chore for drivers, but it is essential in ensuring a car is safe and roadworthy.

“We all lead very busy lives and it is all too easy for the MOT to slip down the to-do list. That’s why we have a free reminder service and also allow people to book their MOT at Kwik Fit up to six months in advance.

“Drivers can book at their own convenience, secure their appointment slot, and be assured that their car will be tested well before their current MOT expires. That way, should the MOT reveal any defects which need to be fixed, drivers can plan their repairs and not have to panic at the last minute.”

Drivers can also sign up to a free GOV.UK reminder service, receiving an email or text message 30 days before their car’s current MOT certificate expires.

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