1 in 4 UK vans fail their first MOT test

More than a quarter (25.9 percent) of vans on British roads fail their first MOT test, according to new data.

Analysis of MOT test outcomes from 2024 found Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) have a first-year failure rate more than twice that of other vehicles.

By comparison, failure rates for non-LCVs were recorded at 12.6 percent for the same period.

Given the ever-increasing number of vans on UK roads, fleet industry experts have said this van MOT failure rate ‘poses a significant threat to national infrastructure and traffic flow’.

There are now more than 5.1 million vans in use on UK roads – an increase of one million in the last 10 years.

‘Flashing amber light’ for the van sector

Brakes and tyres were highlighted as being the primary MOT failure points, with ignorance of previous advisories noted as a potential cause.

Stuart Lovatt, chair of TyreSafe, highlighted the link between advisories and failure: “Verifleet’s data is a flashing amber light for the entire van sector. Our primary concern is that a quarter of tyre failures were previously noted as advisories.

“This means fleet managers had a documented warning and chose to gamble. As the only contact point between the vehicle and the road, a tyre advisory ignored on a loaded van is a critical safety gamble. Simple, regular checks save lives and prevent breakdowns.”

Verifleet’s analysis highlighted that around 25 percent of vans presented for subsequent MOTs had received advisories beforehand. Ignoring these warnings is likely have contributed to the 25.9 percent failure rate.

Failures caused by business decisions

Ian Andrew, CEO of the National Tyre Distributors Association (NTDA), spoke for frontline service providers: “Our members – the tyre distributors and fitters – are on the frontline, and they see these neglected advisories every day. The 25 percent failure rate is a direct reflection of businesses choosing to defer necessary vehicle maintenance rather than investing in timely, professional attention.

“This decision inevitably leads to unnecessary call-outs, unplanned downtime and missed deliveries, directly impacting the bottom line. We urge all LCV operators to ensure their drivers are conducting their daily walk-around checks.”

Mark Cartwright from National Highways added: “A vehicle breakdown on the Strategic Road Network is not just a commercial inconvenience; it’s a major cause of congestion and poses a significant risk to road users.

“When one in four vans is found to be non-compliant, it translates directly into avoidable safety incidents and hours of disruption for the five million-plus vehicles that are essential to the UK economy.”

ALSO READ:

Vauxhall has designed a van to make the perfect cup of tea

Men spend twice as much on speeding fines than women

Wider parking spaces are top of drivers’ demands