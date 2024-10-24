Diesel car choice plummets 68 percent since 2015

The choice of cars for those who prefer diesel power has declined at an alarming rate, according to new research.

A study undertaken by CarGurus has found the number of new diesel models available in the UK fell by 68 percent in less than a decade.

In 2015, UK buyers had the choice of 202 different diesel cars and SUVs from the top 30 manufacturers. In 2024, this has plummeted to only 65 vehicles.

This research also revealed that almost half (47 percent) of the 30 most popular car brands no longer offer a diesel in 2024.

The decline of diesel

The drop in new diesel sales stems partly from the push towards electrification, ahead of the anticipated ban on internal combustion cars from 2035.

An increase in low emission zones, such as the London ULEZ, along with the fallout from the ‘Dieselgate’ emissions scandal, are likely to have hastened its decline.

This is highlighted by the fact that, in 2015, diesel engines accounted for 48.5 percent of the new car market. By comparison, the fuel took just 3.8 percent of market share during 2023.

As a result, sales of new diesel cars during 2023 came to just 71,501, compared to a total of 1,276,801 in 2015.

Demand is still there

In 2015, only Smart and Lexus did not include a diesel engine in their model range.

Today, there are 14 marques in the top 30 who have dropped diesels from their price lists, including major names such as Vauxhall, Nissan, Toyota and Fiat. Volkswagen, which offered 17 diesel-powered models in 2015, now has only five for sale.

Despite the scarcity of diesel cars on the new market, September 2024 demonstrated a surprising increase in the number of diesels sold to private buyers. Sales increased by 17.1 percent compared to the same month in 2023.

It seems that, even with the odds stacked against it, time may not be up for the diesel engine.

