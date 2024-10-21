AUTOBEST Best Buy Car of Europe 2025 finalists announced

Six cars are in the running for the AUTOBEST Best Buy Car of Europe award, which focuses on the top motors for real-world motorists

Richard Aucock

Six new cars are in the running for the AUTOBEST Best Buy Car of Europe award, which focuses on the top motors for real-world motorists.

The Citroen C3, Dacia Duster, Fiat Grande Panda, MG3, Renault Symbioz and Vauxhall Frontera are the contenders that 31 jurors from 31 countries – including the UK – will now be testing in detail.

Reviewing will culminate in a two-day Final Test event in Teesdorf, Austria, in late November.

The 2025 AUTOBEST Best Buy Car of Europe will be announced in mid-December.

The aim of AUTOBEST, which was founded in 2021, is to discover Europe’s best buy new car.

Affordability for real-world motorists is a key criteria, with the entry-level versions of all contenders – including electric cars – required to cost less than £30,000.

A matrix of 13 criteria is used to decide the winner, looking at attributes including price, driving dynamics, versatility, design, new technologies and service network.

Last year’s winner was the BYD Dolphin, pipping the Fiat 600, Hyundai Kona and Jeep Avenger in an extraordinarily tight race.

Motoring journalist Richard Aucock represents the UK in AUTOBEST, with the total jury representing more than 90% of motorists across Europe.     

Ahead of the AUTOBEST Best Buy Car of Europe announcement, category winners will be announced for the ECOBEST, COMPANYBEST, MANBEST, DESIGNBEST, SAFETYBEST, SMARTBEST, SPORTBEST and TECHNOBEST awards.

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror and Steering Committee director for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

