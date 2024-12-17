Dacia Duster is AUTOBEST Best Buy Car of Europe 2025

The new Dacia Duster has been named AUTOBEST Best Buy Car of Europe 2025.

The prestigious award, which represents 665 million motorists across Europe, from 31 nations, saw the Duster score a total of 16,292 points from the jurors – but it was a very closely-fought battle.

The second-place Renault Symbioz was just 102 points behind the Duster. That’s a difference of just 0.13%.

In third place, the new Vauxhall Frontera was only 0.29% behind the winning Dacia Duster, while the new Citroen C3 scored only 411 points less.

The MG3 closed the rankings in fifth place, with a still-creditable score of 13,507 points.

Duster double

“It is the most balanced AUTOBEST competition in our history,” said founder and chairman Dan Vardie.

“The difference between the winner and the fourth-place car is less than 1 per cent of the total number of points available to jurors to vote. This clearly shows the impressive progress carmakers have made to fulfil the complex needs of the 665 million car users AUTOBEST is serving.”

It is not the first time the Dacia Duster has scooped the top AUTOBEST prize, with the original model being named Best Buy Car back in 2011.

The results came after two intensive days of assessments back in November in the AUTOBEST Ultimate Test. This took place both on the road and at the OAMTC proving ground in Teesdorf, Austria.

30 jurors attended, including Motoring Research’s Richard Aucock, who is the AUTOBEST juror for the UK.

Best Buy bargains

The AUTOBEST Best Buy Car of Europe focuses on attainable, affordable models that cater for a broad spectrum of customers.

Judges assess cars via a complex matrix of 13 criteria, which includes aspects such as performance, design, technology and driver appeal, along with more real-world criteria including practicality, economy and service network.

A big emphasis is placed on price, ensuring that AUTOBEST winners are attainable, affordable and reflect great new car value.

“All the finalists this year proved to be outstanding products,” said Vardie.

“AUTOBEST has shown that, in 2025, there will be a choice of remarkable models around for every European motorist’s needs and tastes.”

