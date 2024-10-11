Dacia goes large with new family-sized Bigster SUV

The largest model in Dacia’s history has been unveiled. Aptly named the ‘Bigster’, the new Dacia is designed to tackle mountains, the school run and the all-important C-SUV sector, taking on big sellers such as the Kia Sportage.

With a focus on helping drivers tackle ‘spiralling costs’, the Bigster takes the traditional Dacia strengths of affordability and practicality, then scales them upwards.

Its distinctive styling is reminiscent of the latest Duster SUV. Dacia also promises ‘real off-road ability’, thanks to the Bigster sharing the Duster’s CMF-B platform.

Built tough for the real world

Dacia has used its ‘Starkle’ material for the lower bodywork and wheelarch surrounds: a robust and recycled plastic that is left untreated and unpainted. Factor in sturdy skid plates and it’s clear the Bigster is designed with rougher terrain in mind.

The Bigster comes with a choice of three powertrain options. These include the 1.6-litre Hybrid 155, which combines a petrol engine with electric motors for a total of 155hp. More powerful than the hybrid setup found in the Jogger or Duster, a 1.4kWh battery helps the Bigster run as an EV for up to 80 percent of city driving.

A 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged TCe 140 petrol engine comes with mild-hybrid tech, and makes use of a six-speed manual gearbox.

Alternatively, off-road aficionados will want the TCe 130 petrol 4×4. As its name suggests, this comes with Dacia’s all-wheel-drive system. A Terrain Control selector, with five driving modes, is included for good measure.

Big on space, big on kit

With a boot capacity of 667 litres with the rear seats in use, the Bigster offers more luggage space than a Nissan Qashqai or Hyundai Tucson. The rear bench splits 40-20-40 as standard, plus there is an electrically opening tailgate on the top-spec Journey trim.

The entry-level Bigster Expression comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone air conditioning, a 7.0-inch digital instrument panel, a 10.1-inch central infotainment touchscreen, rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera.

The Extreme and Journey versions bring larger alloy wheels, a 10.0-inch digital instrument panel and satellite navigation to the party.

A lengthy options list includes the Sleep Pack, with a fold-out double bed designed to lay inside the Bigster. Buyers can also add a roof rack, and even a bespoke tent to fit the rear of the SUV.

It is worth noting that the Bigster will be sold solely as a five-seat SUV. The Jogger thus remains the only way to transport seven people in a Dacia… for now.

The Romanian brand has plans to release two more vehicles in the C-SUV segment, so the Bigster is only the beginning. Although UK prices have yet to be finalised, the Bigster should start from less than £30,000 when it goes on sale in 2025.

That will make it the priciest Dacia to date. However, the Bigster is likely to outperform its main rivals in terms of value for money.

