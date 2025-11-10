New Citroen e-C5 Aircross qualifies for full £3,750 Electric Car Grant

The new Citroen e-C5 Aircross Long Range has qualified for the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant thanks to its French-built battery.

Citroen e-C5 Aircross

The Citroen e-C5 Aircross Long Range has become the latest car to qualify for the UK Government’s full £3,750 Electric Car Grant.

The family-sized electric SUV, which has a range of up to 421 miles, earns the grant thanks to its large 97kWh battery being produced in France.

This, says the firm, helps ‘lower the environmental footprint of the vehicle thanks to reduced emissions in the production process’. It therefore meets the strict environmental criteria required for the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant.

Being eligible for the ECG makes the Citroen e-C5 Aircross Long Range something of a bargain. The entry-level ‘You’ version starts from £32,935 after the grant is applied.

Higher-spec Plus models cost from £35,575, while even the range-topping e-C5 Aircross Max starts from £38,215 – well below the £40,000 ‘expensive car supplement’.

Intriguingly, it means the Citroen e-C5 Aircross Comfort Range, which can travel 322 miles between charges, is only £370 cheaper than the Long Range version. Spending that extra £370 will get you 99 miles more range, making it something of a no-brainer.

‘Technology, comfort and range’

Citroen e-C5 Aircross

Greg Taylor, MD of Citroen UK, said: “Long Range variants of e-C5 Aircross offer outstanding technology, comfort and range.

“At Citroen, we firmly believe that technology, comfort and electrification can and should be accessible to as many people as possible. The e-C5 Aircross Long Range is the latest example of a vehicle that embodies that philosophy and I look forward to seeing many of them on UK roads.”

The Citroen e-C5 Aircross is a rival to vehicles such as the Peugeot e-3008, Vauxhall Grandland Electric and even the Tesla Model Y. It is also available in hybrid and plug-in hybrid guises.

There are a steadily growing number of cars that qualify for the government’s Electric Car Grant, but most are only eligible for the lower £1,500 sum.

The Ford Puma Gen-E was the first car to qualify for the full £3,750 amount. It is now reportedly sold out until 2026 as a result.

