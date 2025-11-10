Skoda reveals flagship Kodiaq L&K luxury SUV

Skoda has revealed details of its new range-topping Kodiaq SUV, which goes on sale next month.

The Kodiaq L&K is named after Skoda founders Vaclav Laurin and Vaclav Klement. The flagship Laurin & Klement trim level is a longstanding part of the Czech brand’s lineup.

Seating for up to seven people is included, depending on which of the three powertrain options you choose for the family SUV.

The new Kodiaq L&K will start from £48,985. Skoda promises a comprehensive level of standard equipment to justify the higher price tag.

Leather and luxury inside

Marking out the Kodiaq L&K from the rest of the range will be a set of 20-inch ‘Venus’ alloy wheels, along with exterior running boards and metallic paint. Bespoke L&K badging ensures that everyone knows you have bought the classiest Kodiaq.

On the inside, the seats are upholstered in plush Cognac leather, with those in the front benefiting from electric adjustment, heating, ventilation and a massage function. The rear seats are heated, too.

Exclusive floor mats, aluminium pedals, a variable boot floor and a heated front windscreen are also part of the L&K’s standard specification.

Other key features include a head-up display, adaptive cruise control, a surround-view camera, remote parking assist and a ‘Virtual Pedal’ to open the boot electrically. A Canton premium sound system is the finishing touch.

Orders open from December

For the first time, the Kodiaq L&K is offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. This allows a range of up to 71 miles on battery power, but does limit the SUV to carrying five people.

Both the 204hp 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and 193hp 2.0-litre diesel versions come with all-wheel drive and the option of seven seats. A seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox is standard, too.

The plug-in hybrid Kodiaq L&K will be the cheapest option, at £48,895. Opting for the turbocharged petrol engine requires £51,460, with the diesel most expensive at £53,230.

Skoda dealerships will begin accepting orders for the Kodiaq L&K from 17 December 2025.

