UK prices announced for BYD Seal 6 DM-i saloon and Touring

BYD has confirmed prices for the latest two models to join its UK range – and the order books are open.

The plug-in hybrid BYD Seal 6 comes in both four-door saloon and Touring estate guises, both with a generous level of equipment and technology.

It marks the first time BYD has offered an estate car in Europe, although the Chinese brand already sells an electric Seal saloon.

Last month, the UK was confirmed as the biggest international market for BYD vehicles outside of China.

Seal 6 goes the distance

Both versions of the plug-in hybrid Seal 6 DM-i feature a 1.5-litre petrol engine combined with an electric motor. Power output and battery capacity are determined by the trim level chosen.

In entry-level Boost specification, the Seal 6 DM-i offers 181hp, although the Comfort model ups this to 209hp. Maximum range for the saloon peaks at 935 miles, with up to 65 miles possible on battery power alone in Comfort spec.

Opting for the Touring version reduces maximum range to 839 miles, with a pure EV range of up to 62 miles.

What sets the BYD Seal 6 DM-i Touring apart is its practicality. The estate has 500 litres of luggage space with the rear seats in place. Folding them down increases capacity to a whopping 1,535 litres.

Ready to order now

Predicted to be the best-selling version, the BYD Seal 6 DM-i Boost comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic windscreen wipers and headlights, vegan leather upholstery, power-adjustable seats and a six-speaker audio system.

Standard tech includes a 12.8-inch central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

Comfort grade sees the touchscreen’s size increased to 15.6 inches, and adds 18-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, a wireless smartphone charger, a 360-degree camera and a panoramic sunroof.

Prices for the BYD Seal 6 DM-i saloon start at £33,990 in Boost trim, with the Comfort model requiring £36,990. The Touring commands a £1,000 premium on top.

Both Seal 6 DM-i saloon and Touring can be ordered now, with the first deliveries to UK customers expected in December 2025.

