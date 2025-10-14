Citroen’s famous VTR badge is back… on a van

Wearing a badge that graced a host of classic Citroen hot hatchbacks, the new Dispatch VTR Special Edition is on sale now.

Priced from £42,745, the Citroen Dispatch VTR features sporty styling upgrades inside and out

Citroen has announced a special new version of its Dispatch van that celebrates the marque’s sporting heritage.

The Dispatch VTR Special Edition was inspired by Citroen’s back catalogue, with bespoke body styling and a revamped interior. 

The VTR badge was previously worn by Citroen performance models such as the Saxo, C2 and Xsara. 

Its comeback coincides with the French brand’s return to motorsport, as Citroen enters season 12 of the electric Formula E series.

A sporty special delivery

Citroen Dispatch VTR Van

Offered for both panel van and crew cab variants of the Citroen Dispatch, the VTR Special Edition comes with a front splitter, side skirts with integrated mud guards, and a rear roof spoiler.

There is also a restyled rear bumper, along with a set of diamond-cut ‘Dynamic’ 18-inch alloy wheels fitted with high-load-capacity Nankang tyres.

Inside, Citroen has fitted ‘eco leather’ seats with sporty red stitching, which are embossed with the VTR logo.

The Comfort Pack is included, adding dual-zone climate control, keyless entry and wireless smartphone charging. There is also a heated leather steering wheel, plus a heated seat for the driver.

Diesel or EV power available

Citroen Dispatch VTR Van

Buyers will be able to choose from Icy White, Perla Nera Black and Blue Lagoon paint colours, all combined with the unique VTR livery

There is also a choice between diesel or fully electric power for the Dispatch VTR van.

Prices for the 2.0-litre BlueHDi diesel start from £42,745 in panel van form, with the electric e-Dispatch costing £46,845. The latter is after the Plug-in Vehicle Grant has been applied. 

Greg Taylor, managing director of Citroen UK, said: “Citroen’s track record of supporting SMEs continues with the Dispatch VTR, a new halo vehicle of our LCV line-up. This exciting new van brings fun and accessibility to the commercial vehicle market through stand-out sporty styling that lives up to the heritage of the iconic VTR name.”

