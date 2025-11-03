Toyota offers three years of car insurance for a fixed price

Available for new Toyota models, the car insurance deal lets customers fix their policy cost at the time of purchase.

John Redfern
Fixed prices could see owners of a new Toyota Aygo X pay £300 a year through the fixed-priced scheme

Drivers purchasing a new Toyota can now take advantage of a fixed-priced car insurance deal.

Offered across a variety of Toyota models, it allows customers to fix their annual insurance premium for three years.

Toyota says this insurance offer will bring ‘convenience, peace of mind and potential cost savings’ to car buyers. 

Supplied by Toyota Insurance Services, the new policies have been designed with the Japanese marque’s vehicles in mind.

Financial peace of mind for drivers

Toyota Fixed Insurance Deal

Subject to customers meeting the eligibility criteria, annual comprehensive premiums via the Toyota fixed-priced insurance offer will be:

  • Toyota Aygo X: £300
  • Yaris Hybrid: £450
  • Toyota Yaris Cross: £450
  • Toyota Corolla: £495
  • Toyota Prius: £720
  • Toyota C-HR: £840
  • Toyota bZ4X: £840
  • Toyota RAV4: £1,080

The fixed-price offer means there will be no annual premium increases for customers, with the ability to pay monthly also available. 

Should drivers need to make a claim for accident repair, this will be carried out by qualified Toyota technicians using genuine Toyota parts.

Wide range of Toyotas included

Toyota Fixed Insurance Deal

Toyota’s insurance offer is available to retail customers purchasing a new car between 1 November 2025 and 31 January 2026. Vehicle registration has to be completed by 28 February 2026.

To qualify, customers must be aged between 27 and 76, hold a full UK driving licence and have held UK residency for a minimum of one year. They should also have no convictions or pending prosecutions over the past five years, and not have made any fault insurance claims during the last three years.

Customers will not be locked into insuring with Toyota for the full three-year period, allowing the potential to renew with another insurer if preferred.

A no claims discount will also be earned by customers for the period that they take advantage of Toyota’s insurance deal.

