Katherine Legge confirmed to race in 2026 Indy 500

The ‘Greatest Spectacle in Motorsport’ has another driver confirmed, with Katherine Legge taking her place in the 2026 Indy 500.

An official entry from HMD Motorsports, in partnership with AJ Foyt Racing, will see Legge driving the No.11 Chevrolet-powered Dallara car.

British-born Legge has secured primary sponsorship from E.L.F. Cosmetics for her latest attempt at the epic 500-mile IndyCar race.

Set to be the only female driver in the 2026 event, Legge’s entry comes exactly 50 years after Janet Guthrie became the first woman to attempt qualifying for the Indy 500.

Rather fittingly, Guthrie’s ground-breaking entry into the 1976 race saw her behind the wheel of a backup car supplied by AJ Foyt himself.

Pushing boundaries in motorsport

Legge is one of the most accomplished female racing drivers in global motorsport. She holds the record for being the first woman to win a major open-wheel race in North America, and the first to lead laps in the Champ Car series.

This year marks Legge’s fifth entry into the Indy 500. The 45-year old driver last competed in 2024 with Dale Coyne Racing.

Since then, Legge has tackled the fearsome Pikes Peak International Hill Climb with Acura, along with racing in the NASCAR Sprint Cup and the Xfinity Series.

A key part of securing entry for the Indy 500 was her continued sponsorship from E.L.F. Cosmetics. Legge became the first woman athlete backed by the company, noting that just one percent of sports sponsorship money goes to female competitors.

This year’s Indy 500 will see E.L.F. Cosmetics bring a reimagined garage to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, including a museum-style showcase of artifacts from Legge’s career. These include her first racing helmet and early karting trophies.

Ready to keep making history

Following the announcement of her Indy 500 entry, Katherine Legge commented: “We worked incredibly hard to be back at this year’s Indianapolis 500, and I don’t take a single moment of it for granted. I’m beyond grateful to E.L.F. Cosmetics for believing that women deserve to take up space in every arena – including this one. Together, we’re proving that when you invest in a woman’s dream, there’s no limit to what she can achieve.

“It honestly feels like Christmas being back at the 500. Every time I return, I gain a deeper appreciation for what it takes – not just to compete here, but to earn the opportunity to be here in the first place. I’m reminded that I’m a small part of this enormously storied event.”

Legge joining the entry list for the 2026 Indy 500 brings the total number of drivers committed to the annual event to 33.

The news follows last week’s announcement that Jacob Abel will make a one-off return to IndyCar with the Abel Motorsports team.

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