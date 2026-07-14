CarGurus creates an AI-powered car shopping tool

Unsplash – Dexter Vision

Online automotive marketplace CarGurus has launched its new AI-powered ‘Discover’ tool for UK car buyers.

First developed and tested by CarGurus in the United States, Discover has been adapted to help British car buyers find their next vehicle.

Shopping using Discover allows drivers to simply describe what they want in their own words. The AI tool then refines the search to vehicles that meet their criteria.

It comes as the CarGurus online marketplace celebrates its 10th anniversary in the UK, having expanded significantly over the past decade.

This included acquiring PistonHeads, the UK’s largest online community of car enthusiasts, in 2019.

Car shopping with AI assistance

Research by CarGurus has uncovered that more than three quarters (76 percent) of car buyers in the UK are open to using AI when searching for a new vehicle.

Around one-in-five say they have already used AI to help with their most recent purchase or sale of a car.

The leading uses for AI by car shoppers include finding new listings, comparing different options and narrowing down their car selection to find the best match.

The CarGurus Discover tool allows customers to explain what they want, then receive details of listings and live prices.

CarGurus’ proprietary Instant Market Value (IMV) data is also integrated with Discover, allowing shoppers to receive an accurate price for selling their current car.

A decade of UK innovation

The Discover AI tool is now live on the CarGurus website, adding to the host of new features introduced during the 10 years of the company operating in the UK.

Sam Zales, CarGurus president and COO, said: “Ten years ago, we entered the UK with a clear vision: car shoppers and dealers deserved more transparency, smarter tools, and a platform genuinely built around their needs.

“Since then, we have helped millions connect with dealers to navigate one of the biggest financial decisions they will make with more confidence.

“We believe our product innovation momentum in the UK has never been stronger, with a clear focus on continuing to set the pace in the market through products and features built on AI-enabled personalisation and real-time market intelligence.”

ALSO READ:

New BYD Shark plug-in hybrid pickup: what you need to know

Half of Brits don’t know e-scooters are illegal on public roads

Your EV questions answered on Motoring Electric