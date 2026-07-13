Half of Brits don’t know e-scooters are illegal on public roads

New research finds the majority of adults in the UK still do not understand the rules about riding e-scooters.

John Redfern
John Redfern
Injury claims from micromobility collisions in the UK have now surpassed more than £100 million since 2019

The majority of UK adults do not understand the rules around e-scooters, and volume of injury claims has skyrocketed. 

Not-for-profit organisation the MIB (Motor Insurers’ Bureau) highlights a survey that reveals more than half (55 percent) of adults are unaware that it is illegal to use a private e-scooter on the road.

Only e-scooters or other micromobility vehicles available through professional rental trials can ridden legally on public roads and in cycle lanes. 

Rental e-scooters come with third-party motor insurance provided, and require those renting one to hold a valid driving licence. 

The MIB says the value of injury compensation from e-scooter collisions has surpassed £100 million since 2019.

Private e-scooters breaking the law

Escooter road laws

Using a personal e-scooter on the road means the rider will be uninsured, as there are currently no insurance policies available for private e-scooters.

Given the lack of knowledge about using these vehicles, it means those riding one could unwittingly be breaking the law – and at risk of the same penalties as for driving a car without insurance. 

This could include having their vehicle seized, six penalty points added to their driving licence, and a potentially unlimited fine. 

If the rider of a private e-scooter is involved in an accident that causes injury to others, he or she could be held personally liable for compensation costs. 

The MIB is responsible for compensating victims of those affected by uninsured drivers. It reports claims related to e-scooters for traumatic brain injuries, complex fractures and soft tissue damage.

A critical need for awareness

Escooter road laws

Along with an increasing severity of injuries suffered from e-scooter collisions, MIB has also seen a rise in claims by 73 percent between 2023 and 2025. 

MIB is now strengthening its efforts to help educate the public on the laws around e-scooters, and is working with the government on its Road Safety Strategy.

Angus Eaton, chief executive officer at MIB, said: “We’re seeing a worrying gap between how commonly people use micromobility vehicles and how well they understand the law around them. Many people simply don’t realise that riding a privately owned e-scooter on public roads is illegal, and that means they’re riding uninsured.

“The consequences of a collision can be severe, including serious injuries like brain trauma and complex fractures that can have a lasting impact on people’s lives.

“This is why improving awareness is so important. When people understand the rules and the risks, they’re in a far better position to make safe and informed choices.”

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John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

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