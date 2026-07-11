New BYD Shark plug-in hybrid pickup: what you need to know

Chinese manufacturer BYD has launched its first pickup for UK customers. The BYD Shark is designed to take on established trucks such as the Ford Ranger.

The Shark has been sold in various global markets since 2024, but the biggest BYD has finally reached the UK. Its public debut took place yesterday at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

A plug-in hybrid powertrain gives the BYD Shark a substantial output of 436hp, plus a longer electric-only range than many of its rivals.

BYD has fitted the Shark with one of the largest infotainment touchscreens in the pickup truck class. Vehicle-to-Load technology is also included, allowing the vehicle’s battery pack to power electrical devices.

An electric range of up to 56 miles

Powering the Shark is BYD’s Super Hybrid DMO technology, which combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a pair of electric motors. The result is electrified all-wheel drive, aimed at off-road use, plus combined outputs of 436hp and 479lb ft of torque.

Even with a hefty kerb weight of 2,710kg, the Shark can accelerate from 0-62mph in 5.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 112mph.

Its 32.2kWh battery is larger than many in the pickup class, and gives the Shark an electric range of up to 55.9 miles. With the petrol tank also filled, it can cover 417 miles without stopping.

Perhaps of greatest importance for those who need a Shark for practical purposes, BYD says it can carry a maximum payload of 790kg. Towing capacity is rated at 2,500kg.

By comparison, the Ford Ranger PHEV has a maximum payload in excess of 1,000kg, and can tow more than 3,500kg.

Plenty of equipment included

BYD is launching the Shark with just a single trim level for the UK. However, this does include a comprehensive level of standard equipment.

‘Vegan leather’ upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system, 18-inch alloy wheels and a 360-degree camera are all included.

There is also a huge 15.6-inch central infotainment touchscreen, along with a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel and head-up display for the driver.

Satellite navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and a smartphone charging pad are included, too.

Prices for the BYD Shark will start at £47,290 including VAT, with orders open now. The first customer deliveries are expected by the end of 2026.

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