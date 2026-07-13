Goodwood to launch Road Racing Club of America in 2027

Goodwood, organizer of the UK’s world-famous Festival of Speed, will soon bring its distinctive approach to automotive culture to the United States.

Announced during the 2026 Festival of Speed, the new Goodwood Road Racing Club of America marks the expansion of the brand into the U.S..

This year’s edition of the Goodwood Festival of Speed witnessed a celebration of American motorsport and car culture, including a star turn from the ferocious Hennessey Venom F5-M, and even a cameo from Pixar’s Lightning McQueen.

Beginning in 2027, the Goodwood Road Racing Club of America will aim to build upon three decades of enthusiasm created by the Goodwood Road Racing Club (GRRC) in the UK. It promises exclusive track events and special social gatherings.

GRRC America membership opens in 2027

The Goodwood Road Racing Club of America will start with a California-based membership in early 2027, with a waiting list already established for those who wish to be founder members.

Although the Golden State will be the beginning of the GRRC’s US chapter, the intention is to expand its activities across the United States over time.

This will include a year-round calendar of activities, ranging from track days to curated social meetings, before culminating in a flagship annual celebration. The first major event is set to take place at Willow Springs race circuit in 2028

The US Club will be supported by three founding patrons, all members of motorsport royalty: Sir Jackie Stewart, Mario Andretti and Richard Petty.

Celebrating American automotive passion

A reciprocal arrangement will mean members of GRRC America have access to events in the UK, including the Festival of Speed.

Following the announcement, The Duke of Richmond CBE DL said: “With California as our starting point, our aim is to create something genuinely new – a club built around unrivalled access, extraordinary experiences and a sense of belonging unlike anything else currently available to enthusiasts in America.

“Announcing it at Festival of Speed, as we celebrate American motorsport and 250 years since the Declaration of Independence, makes this moment even more meaningful.”

Mario Andretti, a former Formula 1 world champion, and winner of the Indianapolis 500 and Daytona 500, added: “Goodwood has always been a special place for drivers and fans alike – somewhere that truly understands the spirit of motorsport. I’ve had some wonderful experiences here over the years, so to be part of bringing the Goodwood Road Racing Club to the United States is incredibly exciting.

“America has an extraordinary passion for cars and racing, and if you’re a true motoring or motorsport enthusiast, this is going to be the club to be part of. It’s an honour to be involved at the start of something so special.”

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