82% of drivers worry about being dazzled by bright headlights

The majority of UK drivers feel concerned that vehicle headlights have become dangerously bright.

More than four in five (82 percent) of motorists said they were worried about being dazzled as darker days arrive with the end of British Summer Time.

Research by the RAC found that 38 percent of survey respondents were nervous about driving in the dark.

Of this group, three quarters (75 percent) said bright headlights were responsible for their anxiety on the road at night.

Bright headlights cause concern

Research undertaken by the RAC earlier this year found that a quarter (25 percent) of drivers were driving less due to the risk of being dazzled by other motorists.

More than one in five (22 percent) told the RAC they wished they could drive less at night, but had no other choice.

Bright headlights were not the only cause for worry when driving at night, with nearly two-thirds (63 percent) of respondents saying spotting hazards was harder in the dark.

A third (33 percent) reported being nervous about driving in the dark as they find judging the distance to other vehicles harder. And 23 percent said they feel less confident when driving at night.

‘A problem that needs tackling’

RAC senior policy officer Rod Dennis said: “Unfortunately, for a lot of drivers the annual onset of darker evenings coincides with another unwelcome arrival – that of overly-bright headlights that they believe make driving more difficult due to dazzle and discomfort.

“While most of us have no choice other than to adapt to driving at night more often as the clocks go back, the fact headlight glare is the leading cause of nervousness underlines it’s a problem that needs tackling. At the same time, it’s important to remember that brighter headlights can give drivers a better view of the road ahead – so there’s a balance to be struck.”

The MP for Crawley, Peter Lamb, is set to raise the issue of headlight glare during a Westminster Hall debate on Wednesday 29 October 2025.

Headlight issues are also expected to form part of a new road safety strategy, expected to be published by the government later this year.

