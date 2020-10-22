How to improve your vision when driving in the dark

Research reveals that half of UK motorists struggle to see when driving in the dark. We explain some ways to improve your night-time vision.

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith
Driving in the dark

The clocks go back an hour at 2am on Sunday 25 October. For millions of motorists, this is likely to mean a return to driving home from work in the dark.

New research reveals that half of UK drivers admit to not being able to see clearly behind the wheel at night. Problems include things that look blurred, night-time glare from artificial lighting and being dazzled by oncoming vehicles.

Government data shows that around 300 collisions every year are caused by glare from headlights.

For this reason, learner drivers are likely to be taught how to drive in the dark, under plans announced by transport minister Baroness Vere. She told MPs that ministers were considering a ‘logbook’ system where learner drivers would also have to show they had driven in rain and on rural roads.

Baroness Vere said: “What will happen is that there will be various modules. So one driving in adverse conditions, one driving after dark, one at high speed [and] one of distracted driving.

“It should be a very organised and well-evidenced way of going through the entire undertaking of learning to drive, and it must focus on the areas that people find most difficult.”

‘Unnecessary clock change’

driving at night

There are calls to end the seasonal clock change. Research by the RAC Foundation shows a 19 percent increase in road traffic collisions in the fortnight after the clocks go back. They reduce by 11 percent when the clocks go forward.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) has campaigned against what it calls ‘the unnecessary clock change’ for many years. It says that more than half of people want to scrap the change.

Dr Andy Hepworth of optical lens company Essilor, said: “With such short days in the winter – and driving conditions frequently made worse by the British weather – often people have no choice but to drive in the dark or wet weather, which can play havoc on vision. 

“Glare caused by natural or artificial light is undoubtedly one of the biggest challenges – especially for spectacle wearers. Removing distractions caused by glare from streetlights, traffic lights and headlights from other cars could help to keep drivers safer on UK roads.

“Ensuring your eyesight is up to scratch is also crucial. Most people over the age of about 45 will need some vision correction to see in sharp focus, and everyone should have their eyes checked by an optician at least every two years as your sight can change without it being obvious.”

How to drive in the dark

night driving

Dr Hepworth has the following advice for driving in the dark

  • Adjust your eyes to the dark before driving. Low light levels cause the pupil of the eye to become larger and this can accentuate any focusing errors. It’s important to wear glasses or contact lenses with an up-to-date prescription.
  • Keep your distance. It’s more difficult to judge distance in the dark, so allow extra space between you and the car in front.
  • Use anti-glare lenses. A specially developed lens coating can reduce glare and reflection by up to 90 percent.
  • Keep the windscreen smear-free. Make sure the windscreen and other windows are kept clean, and ensure the washer fluid is always topped up.
  • Regularly check and adjust the mirrors. Consider a car with an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.
  • Be visible. Make sure your headlights are working.
  • Dip don’t dazzle. Dip your headlights when approaching oncoming traffic. Adjust the beam if you’re carrying a heavy load.
  • Slow down or stop. If your vision is causing concern, pull over in a safe place an take the necessary steps to improve your night-time vision.

Click here for more motoring advice.

Related Articles

Advice

Which countries drive on the left?

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Around a third of the world drives on the left. Here are the countries where this is the case, plus a brief history of where it all started.
Read more
Advice

London ULEZ charge: How to check if you need to...

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) is designed to improve air quality by charging certain vehicles to enter London. We explain the rules.
Read more
Advice

What is a Low Traffic Neighbourhood?

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
A Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) is designed to discourage or restrict use of cars by non-local motorists. But the concept divides opinion.
Read more
Gavin Braithwaite-Smithhttp://www.petrolblog.com
Writer with a penchant for #FrenchTat. Also doing a passable impression of Cousin Eddie in an Italian-German beige motorhome.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest

Tesla delivers extended range and improved cabin for Model 3

Car News John Redfern - 1
Latest 2020 version of entry-level Tesla benefits from a number of detailed tweaks, intended to make it more efficient and user-friendly
Read more

Rising used car prices drive up UK inflation

Used Cars Richard Aucock - 0
Growing demand for secondhand cars has seen UK inflation climb to 0.5 percent in September 2020 according to the Office of National Statistics
Read more

Maserati Levante S (2020) review

Car Reviews Tim Pitt - 1
The 430hp Maserati Levante S is a large SUV powered by a cut-down Ferrari engine. Does it retain some Maranello magic?
Read more

What to do if you have lost your driving licence

Advice Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
If you've lost your driving licence you can apply online for a new one. Although you'll be charged £20 for a new one, the process couldn't be simpler.
Read more

News

2019 Toyota RAV4 review: a return to its rugged SUV roots

Tim Pitt - 0
Toyota has resolved to stop building ‘boring’ cars, so its new RAV4 takes inspiration from the ground-breaking 1994 original
Read more

Ford to build an electric SUV and hybrid Mustang

Andrew Brady - 0
US car giant Ford announces its plans for seven electrified vehicles within the next five years – including an all-new electric SUV
Read more

Taxi! New eco-friendly van is based on London cab

Ethan Jupp - 0
LEVC, the company behind the TX London taxi, has launched an eco-friendly van. The LCV was revealed by London Mayor, Sadiq Khan.
Read more

Features

These secondhand diesels are most likely to go expensively wrong

Andrew Brady - 0
Car warranty firm reveals that diesels are three times more likely to break than petrols
Read more

Is this the ultimate car de-icing life hack?

Ethan Jupp - 0
Watch, as this person de-ices a windscreen – within seconds – with just a few wipes.
Read more

Diesel car sales plunge 30% in November 2017

Richard Aucock - 2
Eighth straight month of new car sales declines
Read more

Reviews

Car dashboard warning lights: what do they mean?

Andrew Brady - 1
Here's what the warning lights on your car dashboard are telling you. Pay attention, or your car could fail its MOT – or much worse.
Read more

Surprising ways to cut the cost of car insurance

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Here are six ways to cut the cost of your car insurance premium, including getting married and tweaking your job title.
Read more

Operation Brock goes live as Brexit deadline extended

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Operation Brock aims to keep the M20 motorway open in both directions in the event of post-Brexit disruption to services across the English Channel.
Read more

Advice

How to stay awake when driving long distances

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Accidents caused by tiredness behind the wheel are 50 percent more likely to result in death or serious injury. Here's how to stay alert when driving.
Read more

How to deep-clean your car’s interior

Tim Pitt - 1
Our seven-step cleaning guide will see your car's cabin looking like new again – plus we have tips on removing stains such as chewing gum and chocolate.
Read more

What is the margin for error for UK speed cameras?

Ethan Jupp - 1
How far beyond the speed limit will a camera flash? We look at the margin of error for speed cameras – and why this threshold exists.
Read more