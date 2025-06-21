HWA Evo Mercedes super saloon will race at the Nurburging 24h

The HWA Evo is a modern, £730,000 interpretation of the Mercedes-Benz 190E Evo II. And a racing version is being readied for 2026.

John Redfern
John Redfern
Two HWA Evo cars race on a forested track, headlights on, surrounded by green trees and a cloudy sky.

The HWA Evo has been announced as a contender for the 2026 Nurburging 24 Hours race, following the retro super saloon’s dynamic debut at the German circuit. 

Inspired by the Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evo II – a wild 1980s homolgation special – HWA has pushed the limits of the restomod concept.

With the production run of 100 road cars now underway, the £730,000 Evo is now headed to the racetrack. 

Given the Affalterbach-based company’s extensive motorsport experience, debuting the HWA Evo racer at the Nurburging seems highly appropriate.

Racing is in the blood

Two HWA Evo cars on a race track with red and white barriers, surrounded by trees under a cloudy sky.

“Motorsport is in our DNA, and consequently in that of the HWA Evo,” said Martin Marx, CEO of HWA. “As the first road car to bear the HWA name, it was clear to us that we should further develop the project in line with this heritage.”

The road-going version of the HWA Evo already packs plenty of motorsport engineering. This includes an integrated roll cage and DTM-specification suspension, with double wishbones and electronically adjustable dampers.

Such attention to detail makes the HWA Evo more than just a regular restomod. In fact, HWA actively discourages the term ‘restomod’, pointing out that only the steel centre section of the original Mercedes 190E chassis remains. 

Powering the HWA Evo is a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 that delivers 450hp. For now, the company is keeping quiet about how powerful a racing-spec model might be.

Legendary circuit, legendary drivers

Two HWA Evo cars on a racetrack with visible sponsors, against a cloudy sky and trees in the background. No recognizable landmarks present.

“During our preliminary testing of the prototype road cars, it was instantly apparent that the HWA Evo is everything we built it to be,” added Gordian von Schöning, CTO of HWA. 

“Imbued with both the legacy of the iconic 190E Evo II that inspired it, and the storied success of HWA as a motorsport manufacturer, we are incredibly excited to bring the car to the Nurburgring to demonstrate its full capabilities.”

Two HWA Evo cars will take part in the 2026 Nurburging 24 Hours race. They will enter the SP-X class, with appropriate modifications in terms of performance, weight and safety systems.

Motorsport legends Klaus Ludwig and Roland Asch, who both drove the original Mercedes-Benz 190E in the Deutsche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft (DTM) series, will be responsible for track-testing the new HWA Evo. 

A driver lineup for the 2026 endurance event will be announced in due course. In the meantime, spectators at this year’s Nurburgring 24 Hours will have a chance to see the HWA Evo in action.

ALSO READ:

HWA Evo revealed: Reborn 190E super saloon takes aim at Singer

1991 Mercedes-Benz 190E review: Retro Road Test

Mercedes-Benz 190: the story of a modern classic

Related Articles

John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Citroen issues immediate ‘stop drive’ order for C3 and DS3 owners

Richard Aucock - 0
Owners of Citroen C3 models built between 2009 and 2019 have been ordered to immediately stop driving their cars due to dangerous airbags.

Hot Wheels reveals F1 The Movie limited-edition model car

Richard Aucock - 0
Hot Wheels has released a limited edition die-cast version of the Apex Grand Prix race car driven by Sonny Hayes in F1 The Movie.

Trade value of used EVs plummets 53% in just 2 years

Richard Aucock - 0
New analysis shows that heavy discounting on new electric cars is hitting the used car market, with values of nearly-new models tumbling.

AC Cars America to sell reborn Cobra in the United States

John Redfern - 0
Now in its 124th year, the oldest British car maker has opened a new headquarters in the USA. AC Cars America will offer the V-8 Cobra GT.