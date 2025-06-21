HWA Evo Mercedes super saloon will race at the Nurburging 24h

The HWA Evo has been announced as a contender for the 2026 Nurburging 24 Hours race, following the retro super saloon’s dynamic debut at the German circuit.

Inspired by the Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evo II – a wild 1980s homolgation special – HWA has pushed the limits of the restomod concept.

With the production run of 100 road cars now underway, the £730,000 Evo is now headed to the racetrack.

Given the Affalterbach-based company’s extensive motorsport experience, debuting the HWA Evo racer at the Nurburging seems highly appropriate.

Racing is in the blood

“Motorsport is in our DNA, and consequently in that of the HWA Evo,” said Martin Marx, CEO of HWA. “As the first road car to bear the HWA name, it was clear to us that we should further develop the project in line with this heritage.”

The road-going version of the HWA Evo already packs plenty of motorsport engineering. This includes an integrated roll cage and DTM-specification suspension, with double wishbones and electronically adjustable dampers.

Such attention to detail makes the HWA Evo more than just a regular restomod. In fact, HWA actively discourages the term ‘restomod’, pointing out that only the steel centre section of the original Mercedes 190E chassis remains.

Powering the HWA Evo is a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 that delivers 450hp. For now, the company is keeping quiet about how powerful a racing-spec model might be.

Legendary circuit, legendary drivers

“During our preliminary testing of the prototype road cars, it was instantly apparent that the HWA Evo is everything we built it to be,” added Gordian von Schöning, CTO of HWA.

“Imbued with both the legacy of the iconic 190E Evo II that inspired it, and the storied success of HWA as a motorsport manufacturer, we are incredibly excited to bring the car to the Nurburgring to demonstrate its full capabilities.”

Two HWA Evo cars will take part in the 2026 Nurburging 24 Hours race. They will enter the SP-X class, with appropriate modifications in terms of performance, weight and safety systems.

Motorsport legends Klaus Ludwig and Roland Asch, who both drove the original Mercedes-Benz 190E in the Deutsche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft (DTM) series, will be responsible for track-testing the new HWA Evo.

A driver lineup for the 2026 endurance event will be announced in due course. In the meantime, spectators at this year’s Nurburgring 24 Hours will have a chance to see the HWA Evo in action.

ALSO READ:

HWA Evo revealed: Reborn 190E super saloon takes aim at Singer

1991 Mercedes-Benz 190E review: Retro Road Test

Mercedes-Benz 190: the story of a modern classic