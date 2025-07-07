Extreme Ariel Atom 4RR celebrates 25 years with 525hp

Ariel has announced the fastest, most extreme Atom yet, celebrating 25 years of this cult British sports car.

The Atom 4RR also becomes the most powerful variant of the lightweight two-seater to date, pushing the limits of road-legal performance.

Developed from the existing Atom 4R, the new 4RR is intended mainly for track use. Production will be capped at 25 examples, with each car built to order.

Hypercar levels of performance

Powering the Atom 4RR is a bespoke version of the turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine found in the Honda Civic Type R.

However, Atom has pushed the engine beyond even the 400hp output of the 4R model, with a host of internal changes and new components.

The result is an incredible 525hp, combined with 407lb ft of torque. In a car weighing less than 700kg, that makes for a power-to-weight ratio similar to a Bugatti Chiron.

A Quaife-supplied six-speed sequential transmission, as found in the Atom 4R, is likely to be fitted, along with adjustable suspension and switchable ABS brakes.

25 years of the Ariel Atom

Ariel has yet to release full performance data, but the ‘regular’ 4R is capable of accelerating from 0-60mph in less than 2.7 seconds. The extra power will shave more time off the 6.5 seconds an Atom 4R needs to hit 100mph, too.

The 4RR marks an impressive 25 years of evolution for the Ariel Atom. The car was first launched in 2000, with a 120hp Rover-supplied engine and a simple tubular chassis.

Now into its fourth generation, the Atom has become vastly more powerful, and gained extra technology, but has remained faithful to the concept of lightweight, skeletal construction.

A finalised technical specification, along with prices for the Atom 4RR, will be confirmed by Ariel later this year.

