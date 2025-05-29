The breadvan is back! BMW reveals limited-edition V8 Speedtop

Estate of the nation: a history of the woodie wagon © GM As an icon of suburban family life, the wood-sided station wagon has occupied American driveways for more than six decades. From early bespoke creations to the mass-market models of the 1970s, the woodie wagon experienced a rapid increase in popularity, followed by a fall into unfashionable obscurity. Join us for a nostalgic look back at some of the most iconic woodie wagons ever, along with the alternatives that hastened their demise.

1934 Plymouth Westchester Semi-Sedan Suburban © Stellantis Timber structures were used from the beginning of automobile manufacturing, so the earliest woodie wagons took advantage of body-on-frame construction. Traditionally built by third-party companies from a bare rolling chassis, in 1934 Plymouth began offering a finished woodie direct to customers. The Westchester featured luxurious leather upholstery and removable rear seats for increased practicality, pre-dating modern SUVs by decades. Just 35 examples were sold.

1937 Ford Deluxe V8 Station Wagon © EngageSportMode With over 120,000 examples built between 1932 and 1948, early Ford woodie wagons were a relatively common sight on the roads of America. Three rows of seating offered the potential for up to eight passengers, with a split tailgate used as well. Deluxe models gained additional chrome trim, fancier woodgrain for the dashboard, plus extra tail lights over the Standard version. A choice of V-8 engines was offered, in either 136-cubic inch or 221-ci displacements.

1941 Chrysler Town and Country © Stellantis Sensing the growing station wagon market, Chrysler entered in 1941 with the steel-roofed Town & Country model. Pegged firmly as a luxury offering, the wooden exterior elements were used for styling rather than structural integrity. The modern, streamlined, design combined handsome looks and space for nine, with a six-cylinder engine and the option of a semi-automatic transmission. Chrysler would sell almost 2,000 Town & Countrys before WW2 cut production short.

1949 Willys Jeep Station Wagon © Stellantis Arguably the first mass-production SUV when introduced in 1946, the Willys Jeep Station Wagon gave buyers off-road ability and a spacious interior not seen before. Unlike real woodies, the Jeep used an all-steel body designed to replicate timber-clad station wagons. This was done for reasons of strength, safety, and to lower the cost of production. A 4×4 version was introduced in 1949, with some 300,000 examples sold before the Station Wagon was replaced in 1965.

1951 Ford Country Squire © Ford Added to the full-size Ford model range in 1950, the Country Squire would be the embodiment of woodie wagons for four decades. The first versions were simple two-door station wagons, and the only Country Squire versions to feature genuine wood trim attached to a steel body. All subsequent generations would make use of woodgrain trim to lower cost and make maintenance easier. A 226-cubic inch inline-six engine was standard, with Ford’s 239-ci Flathead V-8 optional.

1953 Buick Roadmaster Estate © Wikimedia – Rex Gray Along with striking good looks, the 1953 Buick Roadmaster Estate was most notable for being the last genuine wood-bodied station wagon to be mass-produced in the United States. Buick first began making the Roadmaster range in 1936, but a woodie station wagon version would not appear until 1947. The most expensive Buick on offer at the time, the original Roadmaster woodie came with an inline eight-cylinder Fireball engine. For 1953, Buick replaced the Fireball with a V-8, but still mated to a two-speed automatic gearbox. Just 670 examples of the last wooden woodie were sold in 1953.

1959 Ford Country Squire © Ford With woodgrain replacing genuine timber, the woodie moved away from being a coachbuilt creation into a lifestyle wagon. This particular Ford Country Squire was used to display a range of ‘push button’ accessories. These included a roof-mounted boat with a tent beneath it. An electric fridge was mounted in the rear, whilst a shower attachment made this the ultimate outdoor estate. Like the Buick Roadmaster, Ford had ditched genuine wood trim for the Country Squire in 1953, with woodgrain trim used from then on.

1964 Mercury Colony Park © Mercury The classier Mercury brand did not miss out on the woodie wagon action. Following the catastrophic failure of Edsel, full-size Mercury and Ford models would go on to share their bodyshells. It meant that the third-generation Colony Park, introduced for 1961, would use Ford bodywork and chassis components. However, Mercury boasted of the Colony Park featuring “rich, mahogany-toned panelling” and the option of seating for up to nine.

1966 Ford Fairlane Squire Wagon © Ford Although the Country Squire would forever be Ford’s main woodie wagon, the Squire name would also appear on other Blue Oval offerings. First used on the Fairlane wagon in 1963, the Squire badge was dropped after 1964. Ford then decided to bring it back in 1966 for the new fifth-generation Fairlane. The formula remained the same, with woodgrain vinyl and Ford’s Magic Doorgate trick tailgate included.

1966 Chevrolet Caprice Estate © Chevrolet Previously a trim level for the Chevrolet Impala, the Caprice became a model in its own right for 1966. With simulated woodgrain vinyl, the Caprice Estate was the first ‘woodie’ to be offered by the brand since 1954. With a third row of seating an optional extra, the Caprice Estate may have looked to be all about family life. However, by 1968 performance was also part of the deal. A 307-cubic inch V-8 engine with 200 hp was standard, but buyers also had the option to specify the epic 427-ci Turbo-Jet V-8, with a huge 385 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque.

1968 Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser © GM First launched for 1964, Oldsmobile set the Vista Cruiser apart from other wagons with a special split skylight above the second row of seating. A new second-generation model was introduced for 1968, with new bodywork and the skylight made a one-piece item. The 350-cubic inch Rocket V-8 would be the standard engine from 1968. Later models would gain the option of the huge 455-ci V-8, with a floor-mounted Hurst shifter available. In 1972, the Vista Cruiser would serve as a support car for the Indianapolis 500, albeit without the subtle woodgrain exterior trim.

1968 Ford LTD Country Squire © Ford During an upsurge in woodie wagon interest, Ford made the Country Squire a derivative of the LTD. This meant LTD badging appeared on the hood, and the Country Squire gained the neat hidden headlight design seen on other models in the LTD range. Powered by engine vacuum, the hidden headlights would failsafe to ‘open’ if vacuum pressure was lost. Buyers could opt for the performance 428-cubic inch V-8, bringing 345 hp to the family wagon.

1969 International Harvester Travelall © International Harvester International had produced genuine wood-bodied station wagons until the 1950s, before introducing the Travelall. Based on a pickup truck body, the Travelall was arguably closer in spirit to modern SUVs than a station wagon. The fourth-generation D-Series, launched in 1969, had styling that clearly seemed inspired by the range of wagons on American roads. Adding the optional woodgrain exterior trim completed the look, with International marketing the Travelall as a truck-based station wagon. Towing RVs was a big part of the Travelall’s appeal, helped by the option of a 401-cubic inch V-8 engine.

1970 Dodge Monaco Station Wagon © Stellantis Considered the flagship of the Dodge range, the full-size Monaco naturally could be ordered in a woodgrain-clad wagon variant. For 1970, the Monaco received a bold visual overhaul, with Dodge’s ‘Fuselage’ styling taking full effect. A large wraparound front bumper, and a long sloping hood, marked the new model out. Early projector headlamps (branded as Super Lite) could be ordered, as could a 350 hp 440-cubic inch V-8.

1971 Pontiac Grand Safari © GM In the style of the Ford Country Squire, Pontiac decided to make its flagship station wagon a standalone model for 1971. Enter the Bill Mitchell-designed Grand Safari, which would become one of the longest General Motors cars ever built. By 1974, the first-generation Grand Safari would measure 231.3 inches in length. All those acres of woodgrain vinyl, and a special Glide-Away Tailgate, would help push the curb weight to 5,300 lb. Naturally, such bulk required either a 400- or 455-cubic inch V-8 under the hood.

1972 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser © GM Sharing a platform with the Grand Safari, Oldsmobile’s own range-topping woodie wagon appeared in 1971. Capable of accommodating eight passengers, the Custom Cruiser came close to matching the Grand Safari for sheer scale and bulk. With an overall length of 231.2 inches, the 1974 Custom Cruiser is close to matching its Pontiac relative.

1973 Chevrolet C10 Suburban Estate © GM Similar to the International Harvester Travelall, Chevrolet took the view that by calling something a station wagon, people would believe it was one. Enter the Estate Package for the seventh-generation Suburban, which brought woodgrain exterior trim and even an Estate badge to the pickup-based SUV.

1974 Chrysler Town and Country © Stellantis Launched just as American plunged into the chaos of the Arab Oil Embargo, the sixth-generation Chrysler Town & Country faced a troubled outlook. Based upon the giant New Yorker, the 1974 Town & Country was huge enough to transport a 4’ x 8’ sheet of plywood in the load area. However, it was the 440-cubic inch V-8 that proved to be the problem. When mated to a standard Torqueflite automatic gearbox, the 5,200 lb Town & Country guzzled fuel at a vast rate. Chrysler would introduce a smaller optional 400-ci V-8 in 1975, but the full-size Chrysler woodie was finished by 1978.

1976 Mercury Bobcat Villager Wagon © Mercury With the shock of the oil embargo on the car-buying public, the emergence of smaller woodie station wagons seemed perfectly placed to take advantage. Ford would offer a Squire version of the Pinto wagon, with Mercury selling the Villager model of the Bobcat. The faux woodgrain styling perhaps suited the Mercury image slightly better, although the Ford would be a much better seller. Both models would be affected by the infamous fires linked to the poor design of the Pinto’s fuel system.

1977 AMC Pacer Wagon © AMC Competing with the Ford Pinto and Mercury Bobcat in the compact market, AMC introduced a station wagon version of the Pacer in 1977. The wagon format removed some of the controversial styling of the regular model, along with adding extra luggage capacity. Opting for the D/L package would bring the all important exterior woodgrain trim.

1977 Pontiac Astre Safari © GM General Motors fans were spoilt for choice when it came to small-scale woodie wagon offerings. Along with the Chevrolet Vega Estate Wagon, Pontiac had its own Safari version of the Astre. Compared to the Chevrolet Vega, paying a small premium gained Astre Safari buyers a premium interior experience. Although the Astre would be discontinued after 1977, it had shown the way for future compact woodie wagons.

1978 Plymouth Fury Sport Suburban Wagon © Stellantis With the market moving away from the giant full-size station wagons, Plymouth had downsized the Fury Sport to the smaller B-Body platform. A key party trick for the Fury Sport Suburban was a three-way tailgate. Not only could the rear window be retracted, the door itself could either hinge sideways, or drop downwards. Being the late 1970s, options like a CB Radio or eight-track stereo were on offer. Shag pile carpeting and vinyl seats were standard, along with the woodgrain trim.

1978 Ford Country Squire © Ford Although other manufacturers had abandoned their full-size woodie wagons, Ford persevered with the Country Squire until 1979. This made the 1978 model the last giant wood-trimmed Ford estate, tipping the scales at some 4,881 lb and over 225.7 inches long. Hidden headlights marked out the Country Squire as the range-topping model, while a 400-cubic inch V-8 engine was needed to help shift the bulky estate.

1978 Toyota Cressida Wagon © Toyota Toyota had experienced considerable success in North America throughout the 1970s, but wanted to make further progress when replacing the Mark II. With European-influenced styling and a new name, Toyota hoped the Cressida would appeal to American consumers. Along with the rebranding, and an increase in scale, the most obvious way to attract new buyers was by making a station wagon model. This also meant the option of a woodgrain vinyl package. The updated Cressida was only sold for three model years, before a new model arrived for 1980. Even bigger in scale, this saw Toyota ditch the woodgrain trim.

1980 Honda Civic Country © Honda Despite the declining popularity of the woodie wagon, Honda sensed the need to launch a vinyl woodgrain-trimmed version of the second-generation Civic. With front-wheel drive and a small 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine, the Civic Country was a world away from the full-size domestic American offerings of the past. However, it would start a resurgent trend for compact woodies that homegrown manufacturers would follow.

1981 Dodge Aries Wagon © Stellantis As part of Chrysler’s infamous K-car range, the Dodge Aries and Plymouth Reliant marked the start of a downsized product range and even attracted a ‘Car of the Year’ award from Motor Trend magazine. While the Aries may not have had the same idyllic family image as woodies of the 1960s and ‘70s, it still attracted many buyers. Over 1.1 million examples of the Aries and Reliant were sold between 1981 and 1989, but the future was clear when woodgrain vinyl was a no-cost delete option.

1981 Ford Escort Wagon © Ford Although less well known than the European version, the US-market Ford Escort was launched in 1980 as a replacement for the infamous Pinto. With its predecessor suffering from a torrid image problem, almost anything the Escort did would be an improvement. Adding vinyl woodgrain to a compact wagon was a poor pastiche of Ford’s former glories, while a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine with just 68 hp was hardly worth getting excited about.

1982 Chrysler LeBaron Town and Country Station Wagon © Stellantis After five decades of being a large rear-wheel-drive estate, the eighth-generation Chrysler Town & Country was reduced to a compact machine. With the same K-body platform as the Dodge Aries, the LeBaron Town & Country utilized front-wheel drive and a range of four-cylinder engines. Simulated woodgrain trim was still there, with a 3D effect intended to evoke the original Town & Country models. A limited-edition two-door convertible was also offered between 1983 and 1986. After 1989, the Town & Country name would be used for a range of minivans instead.

1982 Mercury Cougar Villager © Mercury Forget the idea of the Mercury Cougar being an upmarket version of the classic Ford Mustang. By the early 1980s the Cougar had become a mid-sized range of coupe, sedan and station wagon using the Ford Fox platform. The Villager option reappeared, and added Rosewood vinyl to the side and rear panels, along with a chrome luggage rack. A 3.3-liter straight-six engine was standard, with a 3.8-liter V-6 offered as an option.

1984 Dodge Caravan © Stellantis This was the beginning of the end for the station wagon as a part of American family life; suburban dreams would shortly be all about the minivan. Chrysler minivans were designed to fit inside a standard garage, but also – just like the classic full-size wagons – to be able to carry a 4’ x 8’ sheet of plywood. Keen to help buyers maintain the link with the ideas of a classic woodie, higher-specification versions of the Caravan featured vinyl woodgrain exterior panelling.

1985 AMC Eagle © AMC The crossover might seem like a modern creation, but AMC offered a range of different bodies mounted on a four-wheel-drive chassis as early as 1979. From a two-door coupe to a hatchback and sedan, the Eagle range also included a wagon with the option of woodgrain panels. Today, the Eagle has a degree of cult collectability, representing the crossover concept decades before it became commonplace.

1985 Chevrolet Caprice Classic Estate © Chevrolet Like all its key rivals, the Chevrolet Caprice had shrunk, but it still represented one of the biggest woodie wagons on offer. As an eight-seater, the Caprice Classic included a folding two-seat bench in the luggage compartment. Even Chevrolet boasted of the 4,067 lb curb weight, and the need for a 5.0-liter V-8 engine just to haul it around.

1988 Ford LTD Crown Victoria Country Squire © Ford Ford gave the Country Squire one final update in 1988. It marked the first time since 1979 that it had received changes, with bodywork from the LTD Crown Victoria sedan added. Four decades of history came to an end in 1991, as. Ford finally called time on the Country Squire. Sales of the wagon had declined from more than 130,000 in 1971 to just 13,000 by 1989. The rise of the minivan, including Ford’s own Aerostar, had rendered the station wagon antiquated and uncool.

1991 Jeep Cherokee Briarwood © Stellantis Woodgrain trim remained a core part of the Jeep range throughout the 1980s, with the classic Grand Wagoneer being a notable example. Even as newer SUVs like the Cherokee hastened the demise of the family station wagon, Jeep continued to offer models with woodgrain exterior trim. The XJ Cherokee was initially sold with a Wagoneer woodgrain package, then replaced by the Briarwood in 1991. Sold for just two years, the Cherokee Briarwood came with faux maple trim inside, along with woodgrain exterior cladding.

1996 Buick Roadmaster Estate © Buick It had been the last woodie to use genuine timber components, so it seems only fitting that the very last American woodgrain wagon was the Buick Roadmaster. Reintroduced in 1991, the Roadmaster Estate was truly old-school, with a full-size rear-wheel-drive chassis and all the imitation woodgrain you could want. The optional third row of seats was still there, as was the 5.7-liter V-8 engine, but the reality was that the world had moved on. MPVs and SUVs were now the choice for cross-country family road trips, consigning the woodie to the history books.

2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Woodie Package © Stellantis The PT Cruiser already came with throwback styling, but Chrysler was determined to up the nostalgia factor with a series of option packages. Available from 2002 to 2004, the Woodie Package added faux woodgrain panels to the side and trunk of the compact hatchback. In homage to the Town & Country wagons, light ash moldings surrounded oak vinyl. Essentially putting one retro-inspired hat on top of another, the Woodie Package was a cynical pastiche of the woodgrain glory days.