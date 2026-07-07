UK-spec Chevrolet Corvette gets new colours and updated interior

The Chevrolet Corvette has gained a host of updates for 2026, aimed at making the mid-engined sports car more distinctive and easier to live with.

The new 2026 model-year Corvette is mechanically unaltered, with the changes primarily focused on its interior. This is no bad thing, however, given how highly we rated the right-hand-drive ‘Vette.

When we drove the Corvette range in the UK last year, Chevrolet had already announced the alterations for the cabin, along with new paint colour options.

These have now filtered down to UK-specification cars, meaning British enthusiasts can take advantage of the same upgrades as those on the opposite side of the Atlantic.

How bold do you want your Corvette to be?

Chevrolet has not messed with the styling of the eighth-generation Corvette, choosing to tinker with the sports car’s exterior finish options instead.

Blade Silver Metallic and eye-popping Roswell Green are the two new paint colours available for the 2026 model.

It means buyers can now pick from 10 different hues for the exterior of their ‘Vette, although going bold arguably suits the all-American sports car.

Customers can also specify a new asymmetrical centre stripe in Edge Red or Carbon Flash. The high-performance E-Ray and Z06 models have body-coloured side skirts as standard, along with the option of blue-painted brake calipers.

As is tradition, all Corvette coupe models come with a removable targa roof as standard. This can now be specified with an electrochromic glass panel, allowing drivers to choose between full, medium and low tint options.

Revised interior for 2026 Corvette

The biggest changes to the Chevrolet Corvette are found inside, addressing one of the few complaints we had after driving the UK range last year.

At launch, the Corvette came with a wraparound divider festooned with tiny buttons, which could be difficult to operate on the move. This has now been removed, replaced by a redesigned infotainment screen and a smaller row of physical switches.

The infotainment screen has grown to become 12.7 inches, with the digital driver display also expanded to 14 inches. To the right of the main instrument panel is a new 6.6-inch auxiliary touchscreen, which displays information such as trip mileage, g-force readouts and even launch control activation.

New Corvettes also benefit from built-in Google integration, including the Gemini AI-powered assistant. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity are included as standard.

2026 Corvette available to order now

New 2026 Corvettes also offer more scope for customisation. Along with a host of leather and suede upholstery options, you can even specify asymmetrical seat colours. This combines an Adrenaline Red Competition driver’s seat with a Jet Black GT2 passenger seat.

In addition, E-Ray and Z06 models can have a carbon fibre hood above the instrument display, adding to the existing interior trim choices.

The updated Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, E-Ray and Z06 models are available to order now via an expanded UK dealer network.

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