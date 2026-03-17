BMW M3 Touring GT: from April Fools’ Day joke to racing reality

Forget the clichés about Germans not having a sense of humour. BMW begs to differ – and has built a real GT3-specification M3 Touring to prove it.

First shown in 2025 as an April Fools’ Day joke, BMW M Motorsport was overwhelmed by the positive reaction to the imaginary car on social media.

More than one million users saw images of the ‘joke’ BMW M3 Touring GT racer, with the post generating an impressive 1.6 million views.

This was several times higher than the typical engagement for anything shared by BMW M Motorsport, leading the German manufacturer to consider a real, race-spec version of the M3 Touring.

A few months later, BMW M Motorsport embarked on an audacious plan to enter the unique M3 Touring into the gruelling Nurburgring 24 Hours race.

Who’s laughing now?

BMW’s engineers took just eight months to design and build the new M3 Touring 24H, using the existing M4 GT3 Evo race car as a starting point.

However, the upright Touring bodyshell created a number of aerodynamic challenges compared to the curvaceous M4 coupe, demanding some special modifications.

The rear spoiler from the BMW M4 GT3 Evo is also used for the Touring 24H, but with a new swan-neck mount. This shifts the wing 200mm further back, and 32mm higher, to create the optimum level of downforce. It also happens to look outrageously cool.

Almost every panel of the M3 Touring has been reworked to create the GT3-style racer, but don’t try to open the rear doors. Non-functioning carbon fibre panels have been fitted, with the space behind the driver occupied by a complex roll cage.

Still room for the shopping?

Beneath the wild estate bodywork, the BMW M3 Touring 24H is mechanically similar to the M4 GT3 Evo.

This means a 590hp turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six engine, which sends power to the rear wheels via an X-Trac six-speed paddle-shift transmission.

Despite being closely related to the M4 GT3 Evo, the M3 Touring model will have to race in the experimental ‘SPX’ class in this year’s Nurburging 24 Hours.

As a result, the driving team of Jens Klingmann, Ugo de Wilde, Connor De Phillippi and Neil Verhagen will not be eligible for outright victory.

However, this is unlikely to matter much. BMW has already won the hearts of motorsport enthusiasts before the race even starts.

A unique BMW project

Andreas Roos, head of BMW M Motorsport, said: “A project like the BMW M3 Touring 24H has never existed at BMW M Motorsport before. Many thanks to everyone who put their heart and soul into this unique car and brought it to life.

“I am thrilled – and at the same time, I am certain that our fans, who are never closer to us than at our second home on the Nurburgring, will be just as excited. I promise all fans a great show and look forward to an event of superlatives.”

The BMW M3 Touring 24H has already undergone testing, and will make its competitive debut in the second round of the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) this weekend.

This will be important preparation for the main event, with the 2026 Nurburgring 24 Hours race taking place across the weekend of 16 to 17 May.

With four-time F1 world drivers’ champion Max Verstappen already confirmed to drive a Mercedes-AMG, the BMW M3 Touring’s entry into the Nurburgring 24 Hours could make it the hottest motorsport event of 2026.

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