You can drive this reborn Ford Escort race car at Thruxton circuit

The deal with Thruxton will give DRVN Automotive customers access to exclusive driving days at the UK’s fastest race track.

John Redfern
Classic motorsport specialists Alan Mann Racing will establish its new team headquarters at Thruxton Race Circuit

Leading restomod and racing car specialist DRVN Automotive Group has announced a new partnership with Thruxton Race Circuit in Hampshire. 

DRVN Automotive brings together Boreham Motorworks, Evoluto Automobili and Alan Mann Racing.

Earlier this year, our Tim Pitt drove the reborn Boreham Motorworks Ford Escort Mk1, describing it as ‘the most exciting car to wear a Blue Oval badge in a long time’.

Thanks to the agreement with Thruxton, Escort Mk1 owners and potential customers will be able to experience DRVN Automotive’s vehicles on the UK’s fastest race track.

From fast Fords to hypercars

DRVN Automotive and Thruxton

The partnership will allow DRVN Automotive year-round access to the Thruxton circuit, helping its engineers to undertake high-speed research and development

Alan Mann Racing will also base itself at Thruxton, creating a new headquarters for the team originally established in 1964.

Direct access to Thruxton will enable Alan Mann Racing to test its latest racing cars without the need to travel. 

Finally, DRVN Automotive will open a new customer experience centre at the circuit, spread across its portfolio of brands. This might see the Evoluto Automobili F355 Ferrari restomod taking to the track alongside a Koenigsegg, or the classic Ford Escort. 

Access to a world-class circuit

DRVN Automotive and Thruxton

“This is a pivotal moment,” said Iain Muir, CEO of DRVN Automotive. “Thruxton gives us more than just access to a world-class circuit – it gives us a home for performance. A place where our teams can engineer, test and push limits, and where our customers can connect with our brands in a visceral, meaningful way.

“Thruxton has always stood for speed, skill and the purest form of motorsport – and this partnership with DRVN Automotive takes that legacy into an exciting new era,” added Alex Thistlethwayte, owner of Thruxton Race Circuit. 

“This collaboration pushes forward our vision to make Thruxton not just a venue for racing, but a hub for high-performance innovation, driver engagement and the future of British automotive excellence.”

U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

