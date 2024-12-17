Motoring Research’s favourite new cars of 2024

The car industry is facing strong headwinds, from import tariffs to mandated EV sales targets. Despite it all, though, 2024 has produced some genuinely exciting new cars, many of which we were lucky enough to drive.

This isn’t a round-up of the ‘best’ cars of the year; many of the vehicles listed here are totally impractical or prohibitively expensive. Frequently both. However, they all share something: an ability to make us smile, and to elevate driving from mere transport to an end in itself.

In no particular order, then, here are the cars we loved driving in 2024, complete with links to read the individual reviews. From a battery-powered buggy to a V12 supercar, it has been quite a journey.

McLaren Artura Spider

The arrival of the al fresco Artura Spider coincided with a mid-life update for the ‘junior’ McLaren. Its 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 and 7.4kWh battery now muster a combined 700 horsepower. In a carbon-tubbed roadster weighing just 1,560kg, that equates to 0-62mph in 3.0 seconds and a 205mph top speed.

Being able to retract the roof adds an extra layer to the Artura experience, while an ultra-rigid carbon fibre tub ensures no compromise in terms of driving dynamics. Factor in up to 21 miles of EV range and a more complete supercar is hard to find.

We said: ‘Light and rigid, it seems almost impervious to inertia, following the tarmac with unwavering focus and zen-like body control. Its hydraulic steering also fizzes with feedback that even the best electric systems struggle to emulate. I’d welcome more initial bite from the brakes, but the Artura Spider delivers a near-flawless dynamic performance.’

Read our review of the McLaren Artura Spider

Aston Martin Vanquish

The Vanquish was supposed to come back as a mid-engined supercar. Instead, Aston Martin reverted to what it does best: a brawny, front-engined GT.

Raffishly handsome and luxuriously appointed, the new Vanquish makes a winsome start before it even turns a wheel. Then you ignite the 835hp twin-turbo V12 and the seduction is all but complete. In time, the lucid steering, keenly balanced chassis and powerful carbon brakes will deepen its allure. Cars like this are living on borrowed time, soon to be legislated out of existence, so enjoy them while you can.

We said: ‘It sounds fabulous, too – less AMG and OTT than the DBS 770 Ultimate, the V12’s cultured snarl swells into a blue-blooded roar. Aston Martin Chairman Lawrence Stroll says his customers are more interested in “the smell, feel and noise” of petrol engines than electric motors, and driving the Vanquish makes it hard to disagree.’

Read our review of the Aston Martin Vanquish

Radical SR10 XXR

For raw driving excitement, the SR10 XXR is on another level. While most modern cars use electronics to flatter your ability and mask your mistakes, the track-only Radical takes no prisoners. Especially on a wet circuit with a decidedly average driver at the wheel (guilty as charged).

Powered by a tuned four-cylinder engine from a Ford Focus ST, the 725kg Radical sends 425hp to its rear tyres: sufficient for 0-62mph in 2.4 seconds. With a paddle-shift sequential transmission, on-board telemetry and up to 425kg of downforce, even novices can achieve seriously quick lap times.

We said: ‘Fast enough to make most supercars look silly, it’s a fantastic toy for track days. Even after a damp day at Donington Park, I’m already addicted. Better still, you could buy one and go racing; the Radical Cup UK visits circuits such as Brands Hatch, Silverstone and Paul Ricard in France. Although hardly cheap, it’s a relatively accessible route into “proper” motorsport.’

Read our review of the Radical SR10 XXR

Audi RS E-Tron GT Performance

The first EV on our list is the most powerful road-going Audi ever: the 925hp RS E-Tron GT Performance. A close relative of the Porsche Taycan, this sleek and sumptuous saloon is the indirect replacement for the Audi R8 supercar.

Thanks to self-levelling air suspension, the E-Tron does an impressive job of disguising its 2,320kg kerb weight. It has the long-striding, unflappable air of a proper grand tourer, with an electric range to suit (364 miles in the official test). It’s rarer and better looking than a Taycan, too.

We said: ‘In a classic Quattro, full power arrives in a sudden and frenzied blast of boost. Here, it’s a smooth and progressive rush, with no turbo lag or gear changes to worry about, making it far easier to manage. Indeed, you acclimatise surprisingly quickly to all that thrust underfoot, enjoying the elastic acceleration and sheer sense of omnipotence.’

Read our review of the Audi RS E-Tron GT Performance

Mercedes-Benz SL by Everrati

Hang on, isn’t this supposed to be all new cars? Well, it might look convincingly classic – not to mention achingly gorgeous – but this is a modern, electrified twist on the second-generation Mercedes-Benz SL. Built in Oxfordshire by Everrati, it’s also a compelling example of a restomod done right.

The process starts with a ground-up restoration to concours standard. The factory-fitted six-cylinder engine is then swapped for a 68kWh battery and Helix electric motor, which deliver a healthy 300hp. Neatly integrated into a car that looks almost exactly as Mercedes intended, the EV drivetrain also suits the SL’s laid-back demeanour. The ‘Pagoda’ was never truly a sports car, after all.

We said: ‘Its steering is fingertip-light, throttle response is calmly calibrated and the modest proportions make it easy to slice through London traffic. Besides, everyone lets you out of junctions in something this beautiful – if only for a closer look.’

Read our review of the Mercedes-Benz SL by Everrati

Lamborghini Revuelto

Wherever the line between a supercar and a hypercar lies, the Revuelto has arguably crossed it. With a grand total of 1,015hp from a naturally aspirated V12 and three electric motors – two driving the front axle and one at the rear – Lamborghini’s flagship can rocket to 62mph in 2.5 seconds and reach 217mph.

Moreover, while the Lambos of old gave you a physical workout, this one is remarkably easy to drive. It even has a fully electric City mode for pootling around town. That said, while a far more polished product than the Aventador it replaces, find an open road (or racetrack) and the Revuelto still feels as unhinged as you’d hope.

We said: ‘Those few-and-far-between moments when you can unleash all 9,500rpm are illicit, immersive and utterly intoxicating. And where the Aventador would have punctuated every rush to the redline with a brutal upshift, the Revuelto scarcely even pauses for breath.’

Read our review of the Lamborghini Revuelto

Bentley Continental GT Speed

The Continental GT is the heart of the Bentley brand: like the 911 for Porsche or the Golf for Volkswagen. Getting it right really matters, then – and thankfully the new GT Speed doesn’t disappoint. Powered a 4.0-litre V8 with plug-in hybrid hardware, a mighty 782hp makes it the most powerful Bentley ever.

The latest Speed is 186kg heavier, but better balanced, with 49:51 weight distribution between the front and rear axles. It’s enjoyable to hustle on Swiss mountain passes (we tried) and makes light work of long distances. Interior quality and tactility is also second-to-none.

We said: ‘It undoubtedly has a greater bandwidth than before, not only in terms of performance and the ability to drive in electric mode, but also in ride and handling, the twin-valve dampers switching from tightly clenched to languidly laid-back depending on the drive mode.’

Read our review of the Bentley Continental GT Speed

BMW 128ti

John Redfern of Motoring Research liked the BMW 128ti so much he bought one. How’s that for an endorsement? BMW’s rival for the Golf GTI sits a rung below the M135i on the 1 Series ladder. A front-driven hot hatchback, it summons 265hp from a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine: good for 0-62mph in 6.1 seconds and 155mph.

Sporty decals, bright red brake calipers and 18-inch alloy wheels help the 128ti look the part, while inside it boasts sports seats and aluminium pedals. There’s no manual gearbox option, but the eight-speed auto does allow you to take control using the steering wheel-mounted paddles.

We said: ‘On the road, rather surprisingly, it is the 128ti’s ride that first stands out. Compared to other hot hatches, it flows impressively well along UK tarmac, despite the suspension’s inherent tautness. The steering, if not bursting with feel, offers enough feedback to be fun, and there is ample torque to make easy progress.’

Read our review of the BMW 128ti

Porsche 911 S/T

After 61 years in continuous production, there are many ‘special’ 911s. But the 2024 S/T – which combines the 525hp NA flat-six from the GT3 RS with a manual gearbox, less weight and a wingless ‘Touring’ body – is more special than most. Limited to 1,963 examples, it’s the ultimate 911 of the current ‘992’ generation.

It’s easy to feel jaded about yet another 911 derivative, of course, but the S/T will soon banish your cynicism. It feels vivid and alert, a car that demands to be driven. A shame only a lucky few owners will.

We said: ‘The engine is akin to a religious experience. Shorter gear ratios mean acceleration is even quicker than the RS, and with full power arriving at 8,500rpm, it just keeps on intensifying, seemingly hell-bent on revving itself to oblivion. Frankly, as the likes of Ferrari and Lamborghini launch supercars with twice the power output, it makes you wonder how anyone could need or want more.’

Read our review of the Porsche 911 S/T

Electric Moke

First conceived as a military vehicle based on the classic Mini, the Moke became a symbol of the Swinging Sixties, driven by everyone from The Beatles to James Bond. Today, it has been resurrected as a fun-loving electric car – perfect for summer holiday adventures.

Unfortunately, our drive took place on a damp day in the Home Counties, yet the simple charms of the Moke won us over. A power output of 45hp and range of 54 miles look woeful compared to other EVs, but the Moke is less of a car, more a lifestyle accessory. And it can’t fail to make you grin.

We said: ‘The Moke is still no Lotus Elise, yet there’s something to be said for cars that keep your limbs busy and your brain engaged at well below the legal limit. Going flat-out in a Moke at 50mph feels faster than a Porsche Taycan travelling at twice that velocity.’

Read our review of the electric Moke

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

Now nine years old, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is aging like a robust Italian red. As other super saloons grow larger and heavier, weighed down by unnecessary technology, the simple pleasures of the 520hp, 1,660kg Giulia become ever more satisfying.

The major change for 2024 was the addition of a mechanical limited-slip differential – replacing the electronic torque vectoring item used previously – which makes the Giulia feel more controllable close to the limit. On the road, it’s a captivating driver’s car. On a racetrack, it can be an absolute hooligan.

We said: The Giulia’s steering is light and direct, and its suspension – double wishbones at the front, multi-link at the rear – delivers a fluid ride that is well matched to British roads. While other super saloons can feel like instruments of brute force, the Quadrifoglio has a deftness that rewards its driver on a deeper level.’

Read our review of the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

Aston Martin Vantage

More evidence of Aston Martin’s return to form arrived with the new Vantage. A power hike to 665hp for the 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 slashed its 0-62mph time to 3.5 seconds, and elevated top speed to 202mph. Bilstein adaptive dampers, an electronic differential and bespoke Michelin tyres make the car quicker around corners, too.

Shaper and sportier than a DB12, but more of a muscle car than its mid-engined rivals, the Vantage has an ebullient character all its own. If a Porsche 911 Turbo seems a bit obvious, this is a brilliant (and British-built) alternative.

We said: ‘No question, the Vantage now plays in the major league. With larger turbos, modified cam profiles and improved cooling, its hand-built engine feels mighty in the mid-range and ravenous for revs. By the braking board at the end of the main straight, the big-lunged V8 is still pulling hard at nearly 160mph.’

Read our review of the Aston Martin Vantage

Kalmar 9X9

Amidst the many varieties of Porsche-based restomod, the Kalmar 9X9 stands out. Based on an air-cooled 993 model from the 1990s, but with the powertrain from a current 911 Turbo, it’s conceived as a tribute to the legendary 959 – Porsche’s first supercar, launched in 1986.

Following all that? If not, just know the 9X9 makes 930hp, weighs 1,410kg and hits 62mph in a scant 2.0 seconds. Technologies such as four-wheel drive, a dual-clutch PDK gearbox, adaptive dampers and rear-wheel steering help to build your confidence, while the sheer force of boost takes your breath away. There’s also a Leichtbau version, with less weight and the naturally aspirated engine from a 911 GT3.

We said: ‘With a furious whoosh from its twin turbochargers, the 9X9 piles on speed at a brain-scrambling rate. It’s immersive and intense: a level of performance that only true exotica (and the very fastest EVs) can compete with.’

Read our review of the Kalmar 9X9

Morgan Plus Four

The shape of the Plus Four has hardly changed since 1950, yet much is new beneath those classic curves. The top story for 2024 is the Dynamic Handling Pack – a £1,995 option that comprises stiffer springs, adjustable Nitron dampers and a rear anti-roll bar. It transforms how the Morgan drives.

In the natural habitat of the British sports car – i.e. a meandering country lane, preferably with a pub at one end – the standard Plus Four could feel flustered and, frankly, a little crude. Now it offers the composure of something more modern, without diluting its exuberant character.

We said: ‘The 259hp BMW engine’s plentiful torque keeps it constantly on the boil, punching forcefully out of corners and overtaking other cars with ease. Its soundtrack is gruff and earthy, with a deep gargle of induction when you floor the right pedal. Pressing the Sport Plus button opens baffles in the twin tailpipes and unleashes a fusillade of explosive pops on the over-run.’

Read our review of the Morgan Plus Four

Volkswagen Golf GTI

Volkswagen’s latest, eighth-generation Golf GTI had a tough act to follow and the reviews were mixed. Thankfully, a recent facelift has righted many of those issues, with improved infotainment, recalibrated dampers and more power – now 265hp, for 0-62mph in 5.9 seconds. The only downside is that you can no longer choose a manual gearbox.

No matter: the dual-clutch DSG automatic is so good that you won’t miss swapping cogs, while the new chassis setup strikes a great balance between comfort and agility. With the next Golf GTI set to go electric, this really could be the end of an era.

We said: ‘The GTI is still no Honda Civic Type R in terms of hard-wired engagement or sheer point-to-point speed, but nor does it try to be. This is a car that shrugs off the daily commute or school run, yet also relishes those rare moments on roads less travelled.’

Read our review of the Volkswagen Golf GTI

