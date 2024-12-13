BMW has brought the famous Need for Speed M3 GTR to life

One of the most recognisable cars from the world of video games has been recreated by BMW.

Originally featured in 2005’s Need for Speed: Most Wanted, the blue and silver E46 M3 GTR has become an icon for the series of street racing games.

With the Need for Speed franchise commemorating its 30th anniversary this month, BMW decided to help with the celebrations.

The result has brought the Most Wanted M3 GTR out of its virtual existence and into the real world.

Racing in America

The BMW E46 M3 GTR was developed by the German marque’s motorsport division, with a particular focus on the American Le Mans Series (ALMS).

A straight-six-powered version of the E46 M3 was entered in the 2000 ALMS, but was outgunned by the rival Porsche 911 GT3. So, for the 2001 season, BMW Motorsport squeezed an all-new 4.0-litre V8 beneath the bonnet, which brought up to 450hp to the party.

The V8 did the trick, with the M3 GTR winning seven out of 10 rounds during the 2001 ALMS, and taking the GT category title with Jörg Muller. Rival teams were unhappy, as BMW had pushed the limits of GT eligibility by offering 10 road-going examples of the GTR after the season had finished.

For 2002, the ALMS upped homologation requirements to 100 cars and 1,000 engines. BMW withdrew, but it had cemented the E46 M3 GTR into motorsport history.

The fans’ most-wanted BMW M3

Such racing infamy led the developers of Need for Speed: Most Wanted, EA Black Box, to include the BMW M3 GTR in the 2005 video game.

Driven by the game’s main antagonist, Razor, the blue and silver M3 played a major role in the street racing story, and became a gaming icon as a result.

As John Stanley, senior creative director for Need for Speed Unbound says: “The M3 GTR is one of the most recognisable and beloved cars in Need for Speed history”.

It meant that when the Need for Speed franchise looked to celebrate a major milestone, there was only one vehicle to choose.

From screen to reality

Using one of its rare E46 M3 GTR race cars, BMW has accurately replicated the blue and silver livery seen in the Most Wanted game.

The completed car will be on display at the BMW Welt visitor centre in Munich, allowing fans to see the famous M3 in person.

For those who cannot make it to Germany, the M3 GTR will also make a virtual appearance in the latest Need for Speed Unbound game, being offered as part of the ‘Prepare for Lockdown’ update.

