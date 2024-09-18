Wagons roll! BMW M5 Touring gets the M Performance treatment

BMW is already offering styling upgrades for the new M5 Touring. We reveal the M Performance parts available to customise your 727hp estate.

John Redfern
John Redfern
BMW M5 Touring M Performance

The BMW M5 Touring has only just returned to the German marque’s range, but already there are opportunities to modify it. 

For those who find the 727hp estate car a touch too subtle, BMW has introduced a host of M Performance exterior styling parts.

Customers will also be offered various interior accessories to further personalise their M5 Touring – and add to its £113,000 asking price.

Clothed in carbon fibre

BMW M5 Touring M Performance

As for the M5 saloon, BMW M Performance parts are mostly made from carbon fibre. They include a deeper two-piece chin spoiler, said to showcase the ‘central air intake to even more eye-catching effect’. Watch out for speed humps!

More carbon fibre is found on the M Performance sill extensions, and can be combined with matt black side decals. The latter make an even bolder statement when combined with a dramatic colour like the orange on BMW’s demonstrator, seen here. 

The muscular flared wheelarches at the rear of the M5 Touring already provide plenty of visual drama. However, for even more menace, a two-piece carbon fibre diffuser can be fitted.

Framed within the diffusers are M Performance exhaust tailpipes, finished in a combination of carbon fibre and titanium. A subtle M5 logo is visible on the exhaust trims.

The track day-ready estate

BMW M5 Touring M Performance

There is no shortage of locations on the BMW M5 Touring that can be clad in carbon fibre, such as the M Performance fuel filler cap made from the lightweight material.

An M Performance key case uses a mix of carbon fibre and Alcantara. And you can have a set of M Performance floor mats, with leather-look edging in BMW M colours. 

To make use of the M5 Touring’s combined load carrying ability and track day potential, BMW will even sell you a set of M Performance tyre bags.

UK prices for the M Performance parts have yet to be confirmed. However, M5 Touring customers will be able to specify them when placing an order.

ALSO READ:

Ultimate fast family car? The BMW M5 Touring makes a comeback

10 never-before-seen BMWs revealed

BMW M3 Touring review

Related Articles

John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Sing while you charge: Ford brings in-car karaoke to new EVs

John Redfern - 0
Owners of the electric Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning can now use the Stingray Karaoke app inside their vehicles.

Top 10 tips for buying a used car

Motoring Research team - 0
Our quick guide to buying a used car will help you find the right vehicle at the right price – and avoid hefty repair bills later.

Roadside recovery services can now use red flashing lights

John Redfern - 0
After a five-year safety campaign, UK roadside recovery and breakdown operators can now apply to use flashing red lights.

New Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro brings F1 styling to the street

John Redfern - 0
Revealed ahead of the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, the AMG GT Motorsport Collectors Edition will be limited to 200 examples worldwide.
Latest

Features

Best Cars

Advice