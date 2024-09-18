Wagons roll! BMW M5 Touring gets the M Performance treatment

The BMW M5 Touring has only just returned to the German marque’s range, but already there are opportunities to modify it.

For those who find the 727hp estate car a touch too subtle, BMW has introduced a host of M Performance exterior styling parts.

Customers will also be offered various interior accessories to further personalise their M5 Touring – and add to its £113,000 asking price.

Clothed in carbon fibre

As for the M5 saloon, BMW M Performance parts are mostly made from carbon fibre. They include a deeper two-piece chin spoiler, said to showcase the ‘central air intake to even more eye-catching effect’. Watch out for speed humps!

More carbon fibre is found on the M Performance sill extensions, and can be combined with matt black side decals. The latter make an even bolder statement when combined with a dramatic colour like the orange on BMW’s demonstrator, seen here.

The muscular flared wheelarches at the rear of the M5 Touring already provide plenty of visual drama. However, for even more menace, a two-piece carbon fibre diffuser can be fitted.

Framed within the diffusers are M Performance exhaust tailpipes, finished in a combination of carbon fibre and titanium. A subtle M5 logo is visible on the exhaust trims.

The track day-ready estate

There is no shortage of locations on the BMW M5 Touring that can be clad in carbon fibre, such as the M Performance fuel filler cap made from the lightweight material.

An M Performance key case uses a mix of carbon fibre and Alcantara. And you can have a set of M Performance floor mats, with leather-look edging in BMW M colours.

To make use of the M5 Touring’s combined load carrying ability and track day potential, BMW will even sell you a set of M Performance tyre bags.

UK prices for the M Performance parts have yet to be confirmed. However, M5 Touring customers will be able to specify them when placing an order.

