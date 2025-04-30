New Aston Martin DBX S is a lighter and even faster luxury SUV

It was already dubbed ‘the supercar of SUVs’. Now Aston Martin has announced a new flagship – and even faster – version of the DBX.

The DBX S offers more horsepower then the DBX707 (which continues on sale), plus new options that can shave almost 50kg from the luxury SUV’s kerb weight.

Adding an ‘S’ suffix to the DBX continues an Aston Martin naming convention that dates all the way back to 1953 – and the upgraded DB3S Le Mans race car.

More recently, the S badge has been used to denote high-performance versions of the V8 Vantage and Vanquish models.

Turbo tech from the Valhalla

Powering the DBX S is the existing 4.0-litre V8 engine, now using turbocharger technology derived from the forthcoming Valhalla hypercar. The result is a peak output of 727hp: a 20hp boost compared to the DBX707.

Peak torque remains at 664lb ft, but the extra power reduces the 0-124mph time by 0.3 seconds. A 0-62mph sprint time of 3.3 seconds and 193mph top speed remain identical to the DBX707.

Juggling the power is a nine-speed automatic transmission, but with new shift points to reflect the enhanced rev range of the DBX S. Downshifts in Sport and Sport Plus modes are said to be ‘even more aggressive’.

A modified exhaust system brings ‘more character to the natural voice of the thunderous V8 engine’, while the quad tailpipes are now vertically stacked.

Heavyweight performance, lightweight options

For those who want to save weight on their 2.2-tonne SUV, the DBX S offers a variety of new options. A carbon fibre roof – the largest single-piece carbon fibre element ever fitted to an Aston Martin – helps remove some 18kg by itself. It also helps lower the car’s centre of gravity for improved dynamics, and sees the roof rails removed.

Magnesium wheels are a first for the luxury SUV sector, with the optional 23-inch rims cutting unsprung mass by 19kg.

For the final weight-saving measure, buyers can specify a polycarbonate honeycomb front grille, along with carbon fibre components for the redesigned front bumper and rear diffuser.

Selecting all the lightweight options will save 47kg, and cut the kerb weight of the DBX S to 2,198kg.

Sporting design inside and out

On the inside, the DBX S has a bespoke interior theme, with a distinctive herringbone pattern on the seats. This can also be extended to the headlining, should buyers choose the optional carbon fibre roof.

Alcantara trim is standard, covering the seats, headlining, centre console and instrument panel. Semi-aniline leather is used for areas subject to higher wear, such as the seat bolsters.

An ‘S’ logo is embroidered onto the seats, along with an Aston Martin badge that is both embossed and debossed. Customers can specify red seat belts for an extra sporting touch.

Exterior paint options include special livery designs, with either Rosso Corsa Red, Trophy Silver or Podium Green highlights used to pick out the new front splitter, side sills and rear diffuser.

‘A powerful statement of intent‘

Speaking about the DBX S, Aston Martin CEO Adrian Hallmark said: “Over the last two years, Aston Martin has introduced an entire core collection of next-generation sports cars as well as a new DBX; all with a new, entirely bespoke infotainment system designed in-house.

“The introduction of DBX S not only reaffirms our commitment to producing the most exciting, rewarding and beautiful cars, it also sends a powerful statement of intent about our ambitions not just for DBX, but for the Aston Martin brand.”

The Aston Martin DBX S is available to order now, with the first completed cars expected for delivery to customers in late 2025.

