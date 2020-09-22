New 2020 MG5 EV news, prices, specs and on-sale date

The MG5 EV is a family-sized family fully electric estate car on sale from October 2020 with prices starting from £24,495 after the government Plug-in Car Grant.

A five-seat alternative to the MG ZS EV family SUV, the new MG5 EV is a car launched with company car drivers in mind.

In the 2020-21 tax year, drivers of 100% zero emissions electric company cars pay zero Benefit-in-Kind tax, saving hundreds of pounds per month.

MG is also offering a special PCP deal to private buyers of the MG5 EV, from £249 per month.

The new Ford Focus-sized electric estate has a 156hp electric motor and a 52.2kWh battery.

This delivers a 214-mile range, and it can be charged from flat to 80 percent in 50 minutes using a rapid charger.

MG says the car’s better aerodynamics give it a longer range than taller, less slippery electric SUVs.

The practical boot offers 464 litres of space with the load cover in place, and 578 litres with it retracted.

Fold the rear seats flat and space extends to 1,456 litres – this commodious volume is helped by the batteries being mounted underneath the seats, rather than beneath the boot floor.

2020 MG5 EV specs

MG will sell the MG5 EV in two trim grades, Excite and Exclusive.

All feature an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 3D sound system, four USB ports, all-round electric windows, air conditioning, electric parking brake and rain-sensing wipers.

Low-drag range-saving 16-inch alloy wheels are fitted to all MG5 EV.

Exclusive grade adds leather upholstery with heated front seats, electric folding door mirrors, keyless entry, auto-dim rear view mirror and sat nav.

Exclusive models can be identified by their silver roof rails.

Every new MG sold in the UK also features a seven-year, 80,000-mile warranty.

“The MG5 EV is an important addition to the MG range,” said head of sales and marketing Dan Gregorious, “positioning MG as a high-tech EV leader, the go-to brand for mainstream and affordable EVs.

“With a big boot, a big range and a small price tag, we really believe that MG5 EV is a real breakthrough in terms of value for money, practical EVs in the UK.”

MG is targeting more than half its sales to be either electric or plug-in hybrid in 2021: the MG5 EV will become its second-best selling ‘car with a plug’, after the ZS EV.

2020 MG5 EV prices

Excite: £24,495

Exclusive: £26,595

Both prices after government Plug-in Car Grant

ALSO READ

New 2021 Vauxhall Mokka news, prices, specs and release date

FCA car insurance proposals to stamp out ‘price-walking’

Tesla Model S hearse launched for zero-emissions eco-funerals