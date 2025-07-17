A quarter of UK drivers still ignore the two-second rule

Drivers in the UK are continuing to put themselves at risk of a serious accident by ignoring the rules on tailgating.

That is the finding of a new survey by AA Accident Assist, which sought the views of more than 12,500 British motorists on road safety.

Only one in 20 (five percent) of respondents said they were unaware of the Highway Code rule about leaving a safe gap to other vehicles.

However, 25 percent of those surveyed said that, while they knew about the ‘two-second rule’, they deliberately disregarded it when driving.

Mind the gap!

Rule 126 of the Highway Code says that: ‘Tailgating is where the gap between you and the vehicle in front is too small for you to be able to stop safely if the vehicle in front suddenly brakes’.

It also recommends using a fixed object to help measure a two-second gap to vehicles in front, allowing for ‘time to react and stop if necessary’.

Official National Highways data shows that 147 people are killed or seriously injured on England’s motorways and major A-roads each year due to tailgating

Statistics from AA Accident Assist found that more than half (58 percent) of repairs carried out for its customers in 2024 required a new front bumper to be fitted.

‘An avoidable motoring risk’

The AA’s latest survey shows no change in attitudes towards tailgating since the organisation conducted similar research in 2023.

Tim Rankin, managing director of AA Accident Assist, said; “It seems driver behaviour towards tailgating remains unmoved, with it being an all-too-regular experience on the roads. Regardless of motorways or local streets, drivers feel intimidated by others following too close behind.

“Our workload shows that bumpers and the technology within them are the most common repairs. As well as vehicle parts, personal injury claims due to tailgating-related crashes are being made. In many cases, these crashes could be avoided simply by backing off the car in front.

“Nobody wants to spoil their summer holidays with an avoidable collision. By allowing at least a two-second gap between yourself and the car in front, you significantly reduce the risk of crashing into that vehicle.

“Similarly, if you are being tailgated, where safe to do so, pull over and let them pass. It is better to cut them loose rather than feel frustrated and try to slow them down.”

