Volkswagen Transporter Sportline 2026 review

Tim Pitt drives the 2026 VW Transporter Sportline, a versatile van or people carrier with a dash of hot hatch style

Tim Pitt drives the 2026 VW Transporter Sportline, a versatile van or people carrier with a dash of hot hatch style.

Imagine an illicit liaison between a Volkswagen van and a Golf GTI. The result, nine months later, might look something like the Transporter Sportline. So, is this flagship ‘sports van’ a welcome addition to the family?

If the idea of a sports van sounds like a contradiction in terms, tell that to the thousands of Volkswagen enthusiasts who have embraced ‘vanlife’. These vehicles have a cult following that stretches back 75 years, from the classic air-cooled Samba bus to the latest T7 Transporter seen here.

However, the Sportline is still very much a van, rather than merely a lifestyle accessory. So you can have diesel, plug-in hybrid or fully electric powertrains, plus a choice of short or long wheelbases. Prices start at £51,105 for the panel van or £53,085 for the passenger-carrying Kombi, both excluding VAT.

Paying the price of style

Volkswagen Transporter Sportline

Those prices look steep when you consider that the next rung down on the Transporter ladder – the Commerce Pro S – is nearly £10,000 cheaper. And the basic panel van and Kombi cost around £20,000 less.

Still, that’s the price of style, and the Sportline offers it in abundance. External upgrades include 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, more sculpted bumpers, side skirts, a rear spoiler, IQ Light Matrix adaptive headlights, LED tail lights, lowered Eibach suspension, tinted glass and a gloss black finish for the roof rails, door mirror caps and front grille. The latter, natürlich, is topped by a red go-faster stripe.

Inside, the seats are also GTI-inspired, with black ‘eco leather’ upholstery and red stitching. You will find a heated steering wheel, metal scuff plates and ambient lighting, plus a scattering of Sportline logos – on the dashboard, floor mats and embossed into the seats. No question, everybody will know you’ve bought the top-spec Transporter.

New Transporter Sportline 75

Volkswagen Transporter Sportline

For the true Vee-dub van fan, however, it is possible to go one better. The Transporter Sportline 75 (pictured above) is a special edition to mark 75 years of the model’s history. 

Finished in exclusive Moss Green paint – a close relative of the Dark Moss Green seen on the recent Golf GTI Edition 50 – it has unique ‘Sportline 75’ mirror caps, green stitching and a flat-bottomed steering wheel. 

Only 75 examples will be made, each with an individually numbered build plaque. For ultimate kudos on the campsite – or indeed the building site – it’s the one to have, albeit priced at a hefty £64,552 for the panel van and £66,928 for the Kombi. 

Shared DNA with the Ford Transit

Volkswagen Transporter Sportline

The T7 Transporter shares its architecture and oily bits with Britain’s best-selling van: the Ford Transit Custom. Its dashboard will thus look familiar to many, combining a 12-inch digital display for the driver with a 13-inch central touchscreen. There is keyless start, an electric parking brake and wireless phone connectivity via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. It all feels commendably car-like, apart from a driving position that towers about all but the tallest SUVs

The seats aren’t as big-bolstered as those in a GTI, but they’re very comfortable. Panel vans get a three-abreast arrangement with a single sliding side door for rear access, while the Kombi has two chairs in the front and three at the back, plus a sliding door on both sides and a glazed tailgate. 

Opting for Sportline spec doesn’t impact the VW’s box-on-wheels versatility, although the amount you can carry or tow does depend on what’s under the bonnet. At one end of the spectrum, the short-wheelbase diesel panel van has a maximum payload of 1,168kg and can tow up to 2,800kg. At the other, the long-wheelbase electric Transporter Kombi can carry 693kg and tow 2,000kg.

Physical load space is excellent, with enough room for an 8×4 ply board or three Euro pallets. However, there isn’t a high roof option like the related Ford Transit.

Driving the Transporter Sportline

Volkswagen Transporter Sportline

At launch, Volkswagen will offer the Transporter with three powertrains: 170hp 2.0-litre diesel, 218hp electric and 286hp electric. The plug-in hybrid will follow later in 2026.

The quickest EV promises the kind of performance to warrant its GTI stripe, with a 0-62mph time of 7.4 seconds. However, I opted for the diesel, which is likely to be the most popular option. It ambles to 62mph in a more leisurely 14.0 seconds, eventually reaching a top speed of 109mph. 

Perhaps it would be a different story with a B&Q’s-worth of building materials in the back, but on the road the Transporter feels livelier than the figures suggest. Its plentiful 288lb ft of torque means decent mid-range response, while the eight-speed dual-clutch auto transmission is smooth and quick-to-react.

Drive in a more measured manner and you can expect up to 34.9mpg from the diesel engine. Electric versions offer a range of between 199 and 206 miles, depending on specification, making them better suited to short-distance deliveries in urban areas. 

Mild rather than wild

Volkswagen Transporter Sportline

There’s something inherently enjoyable about driving a van: the commanding view of the road, the non-judgemental way other drivers defer to you, and how the straight sides make it easy to position yourself on country roads and judge gaps in traffic – despite a footprint that is wider than most cars.

The Transporter Sportline delivers all of this, but a supersized hot hatchback it is not. Yes, the 29mm shorter Eibach springs and broader Goodyear tyres deliver a little more immediacy on turn-in and usefully more grip when required, but the difference isn’t as apparent as between, say, a regular 1.5-litre VW Golf and a GTI. 

Alternatively, if your taste is more Golf R than GTI, a 4Motion four-wheel-drive Transporter will join the range later this summer. As standard, the diesel sends power to its front wheels, while electric versions are rear-driven. 

Verdict: Volkswagen Transporter Sportline

Volkswagen Transporter Sportline

Dislikes? The top-hinged tailgate seen here is an effort to close, although side-hinged rear doors are an option, and VW purists may consider this T7 model too close to being a Ford. That aside, the Transporter Sportline looks great, drives well and offers all the practicality you’d hope for in a commercial vehicle (including a five-year warranty).

Indeed, the only real downside is the Sportline’s price, which is a big ask for what mostly feels like a cosmetic exercise. Then again, the top Transporter still undercuts the sporty Transit MS-RT by £3,000 or so – and arguably has a stronger, more upmarket image. 

For Volkswagen van devotees, or wannabe Golf GTI drivers who had a few too many illicit liaisons of their own, it may prove hard to resist.

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Our Verdict

It doesn't make much sense on paper, but there's something very appealing about the Transporter Sportline's blend of van versatility with GTI style. If you're willing to pay a premium, the Kombi version in particular makes for desirable and very practical family transport.

Pros:
  • Looks cool thanks to GTI styling cues
  • Enjoyable to drive, with a choice of powertrains
  • Very practical, whether as a van or Kombi bus
Cons:
  • A lot pricier than a regular Transporter
  • Diesel engine offers modest performance
  • Range of EV versions could be better
Tim Pitt
Tim Pitt
Tim has been our Managing Editor since 2015. He enjoys a retro hot hatch and has a penchant for Porsches. He is a juror for UK Car of the Year.