George Clarke reveals Britain’s best camper van conversion

The UK’s best converted van has been chosen for 2025, following a nationwide competition.

Organised by online marketplace eBay, the Van Conversion of the Year Awards celebrate light commercial vehicles that have been transformed into amazing spaces.

A judging panel, led by TV presenter and architect George Clarke, finally narrowed down the shortlist to a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

Owned by Charlie Ding and Rosie Wells from Poynton in Cheshire, the winning van conversion saw the couple collect a £10,000 prize.

Apartment living on the move

Charlie and Rosie’s van was shortlisted for the overall Van Conversion of the Year Award, having been picked as the winner of the ‘Clever Camper’ category by eBay.

The victorious couple said the Sprinter conversion was inspired by their time spent travelling together in Vietnam.

Having enjoyed the experience, the couple wanted to build a vehicle that allowed their dog to come along for the ride.

Charlie and Rosie spent 18 months designing and building the apartment-inspired van, including sourcing parts through eBay. It features a bed that retracts into the roof to save space, along with a wardrobe that doubles as a shower cubicle.

A truly amazing space

Rosie Wells commented: “I can’t believe we’ve won! It is a great feeling to have our hard work recognised, especially by George Clarke and eBay. Our van is like travelling around in a little city apartment and it’s been perfect as we travel from country to country with our dog, little Rosie. This is the life for us, and I hope we show that anyone can make a van to go out and live in.”

Since completing the van conversion, Rosie and Charlie have already visited 13 countries across Europe, including France, Romania and Slovakia.

George Clarke said: “This year’s entries were truly next level, showcasing brilliant and inspiring examples of creativity. The entrants had clearly put so much effort into their builds, with our category winners talking so proudly about them in their entries.

“For me, Charlie and Rosie’s van encompassed everything that we’re looking for in the eBay Van Conversion of the Year Awards. I was genuinely impressed by their van’s seamless blend of engineering ingenuity and clean, cosy design. I could tell that the fit and finish was meticulously thought through – it’s such a smart and wonderfully inventive use of space.”

