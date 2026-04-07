Jaecoo 7 becomes Britain’s best-selling car in March 2026

The Jaecoo 7 usurped the Ford Puma as Britain’s most popular new car in March 2026, with more than 10,000 examples of the SUV registered.

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock
Jaecoo 7 UK Orders

The Jaecoo 7 outsold the Ford Puma in March 2026 to top the official UK new car registrations chart.

The smash-hit Chinese SUV also became the only new car to clock up more than 10,000 registrations – a hefty 871 monthly registrations head of the second-placed Puma.  

It means the Jaecoo 7 is now 559 cars ahead of the Ford Puma in the year-to-date registrations, with both cars pulling clear of the Kia Sportage in third place.

The best month since 2019

Kia Sportage

Registrations rose by 6.6 percent in March – typically the busiest month of the year for new-car deals. It was the best month overall since 2019, too.

Electric car sales also rose by almost a quarter compared to 2025, reaching a record high.

However, pointed out the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), the EV market share of 22.6 percent is still a long way off the 33 percent demanded by the government’s ZEV Mandate.

Overall, electrified cars – that’s EVs, hybrids and plug-in hybrids – accounted for more than one in two new car sales, with a 51.4 percent share.

‘Headlines belie the costs’

A blue electric car charges at an Ionity station in a parking lot, surrounded by bare trees under a cloudy sky.

“The strongest new car market since 2019, with the highest ever volume of EV registrations, is a boost to the industry and the economy,” said SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes.

“However, the headlines belie the costs incurred and the challenges involved.

“Much of March’s performance will be from orders placed before the start of the Iran conflict, which threatens to raise the cost of living, undermining consumer confidence.

“Against this backdrop, and with the EV market falling further away from mandated levels despite record levels of incentives, an urgent review of the transition is required to secure a sustainable market, economic growth and the UK’s net zero ambitions.”

Urgent ZEV Mandate review

Modern car showroom with blue and gray seating areas, multiple cars exhibited, and a person visible in the background near an orange vehicle.

Last month, the car industry called for an urgent review of the ZEV Mandate, due to the electric car transition not happening as quickly as expected.

“The destination to electric has not changed and will not change,” said Hawes at the SMMT Electrified event in Westminster.

However, the ZEV Mandate is proving “just too far ahead of the market and the consumer… recognising the world of 2026 is not the one envisaged five years ago is not a retreat from ambition, it is a necessary step to achieving it”.

UK top 10 best-selling new cars – March 2026

1: Jaecoo 7 – 10,064

2: Ford Puma – 9,193

3: Nissan Qashqai – 8,718

4: Kia Sportage – 7,310

5: Vauxhall Corsa: 6,315

6: Volvo XC40 – 6,311

7: MG HS – 6,135

8: Volkswagen Golf – 5,890

9: Tesla Model 3 – 5,177

10: BMW 1 Series – 4,936

ALSO READ:

New Kia EV2: UK prices confirmed for compact electric SUV

Renault 4 is AUTOBEST Best Buy Car of Europe 2026

The best new cars currently on sale

spot_img
Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

BMW expands electric SUV range with new entry-level iX3 40

John Redfern - 0
Following the launch of its iX3 electric SUV, BMW is adding a new, more affordable rear-wheel-drive version capable of up to 395 miles.

Renault 4 is AUTOBEST Best Buy Car of Europe 2026

Richard Aucock - 0
The new electric Renault 4 E-Tech came top following a vote by expert AUTOBEST judges and the European car-buying public.

New Kia EV2: UK prices confirmed for compact electric SUV

John Redfern - 0
The smallest electric SUV in the Kia range is available to order now, with the first EV2 deliveries due later in 2026.

Here is how you can drift a BMW M3 on snow – in August!

John Redfern - 0
It does require a trip to the other side of the world, but the BMW M Snow and Ice Experience promises incredible scenery and driving fun.
spot_img