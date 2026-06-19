Maserati updates GranTurismo, GranCabrio and Grecale for 2026

Maserati has revealed major updates for its most important core models. The GranTurismo coupe and related GranCabrio have both received a mid-life makeover, as has the Grecale compact SUV.

All three Maseratis gain extra horsepower for the petrol-powered versions, with the electric Folgore models offering improved battery range.

In the year that Maserati’s famous trident logo celebrates its centenary, styling updates have also been applied to the model range.

Inspiration apparently comes from the MCXtrema track-only hypercar, with Maserati Centro Stile applying a more aggressive look to the GranTurismo, GranCabrio and Grecale models.

Responding to Maserati enthusiasts

Santo Ficili, COO of Maserati and CEO of Alfa Romeo, said: “We are strengthening the distinctive quality that has always defined us: Italian Gran Turismo, where design, elegance, performance and masterful craftsmanship come together in a balance of elegance that is never ostentatious, yet always performance-oriented.

“For over 112 years, we have interpreted contemporary luxury in a distinctive way and aim to grow further in this segment, expanding our product offering and investing in the technologies that best express its character: from the development of iconic powertrains such as the V6 Nettuno to the evolution of the performance of the Folgore range.”

Along with updating its key models, Maserati has also created a new web configurator to display them. Designed to offer a photo-realistic way to design your Maserati, the new app offers an ‘emotional vision of every configuration’.

GranTurismo and GranCabrio get more power

Maserati launched the GranTurismo and GranCabrio in 2022 and 2023 respectively, and it has treated both cars to a facelift, with a redesigned front end being the most obvious change.

Incorporating a new air curtain and revised front splitter, the trident badge gains greater prominence within the front bumper. Clear lenses are used for the tail lights, while a wider range of paint colours is available through the Fuoriserie personalisation programme.

Regular versions of the GranTurismo and GranCabrio retain the same 490hp version of the 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged ‘Nettuno’ V6, but Trofeo models see a boost of 40hp – increasing maximum output to 590hp.

The electric Folgore retains the same 760hp three-motor setup, but an improved energy management algorithm increases the car’s range to 336 miles.

New look for Grecale SUV

With the larger Levante now discontinued, the Grecale is Maserati’s only SUV. Like the GranTurismo and GranCabrio, it has been treated to a revised front bumper, said to incorporate ‘shark-nose’ architecture.

New alloy wheels are available in 20- and 21-inch diameters, and wear more eco-friendly tyres. Aerodynamic tweaks to the bodywork aid efficiency, too.

In a move to phase out the 2.0-litre petrol engines, the Grecale lineup now includes a 390hp version of the 3.0-litre Nettuno V6. Peak performance still comes from the 530hp V6 found in the Trofeo.

The 550hp electric Grecale Folgore now has an official range of up to 360 miles, helped by a standard active grille shutter system.

Detailed changes inside include a redesigned steering wheel, plus an update for the trademark Maserati dashboard clock. It gains a new mineral crystal dial and metal bezel.

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