One-in-four have broken the law over middle-lane hoggers

New research reveals that motorists are breaking the law due to frustrations with others hogging the middle lane.

More than a quarter (26 percent) admitted they had broken the law by driving unsafely in response to middle-lane hogs.

Nearly all (98 percent) of UK drivers said they had observed lane-hogging take place on multi-lane roads, with 17 percent saying they ‘always’ see it occurring.

Being so prevalent, lane-hogging can lead other motorists to risk penalty points on their own driving licence, with 26 percent saying they have illegally undertaken those occupying the middle lane.

The same proportion of survey respondents had broken the speed limit to get around middle-lane hoggers.

Drivers ‘rage-baited’ into reacting

Used car marketplace Cazoo, which conducted the survey, found that a quarter of drivers admitted to honking their horn at a lane-hogger, with 13 percent saying they had tailgated them.

Incredibly, 16 percent of motorists said they had nearly had a collision due to their anger with a middle-lane hogger. And six percent actually had an accident.

For those who broke the law in reaction to a middle-lane hoggers, close to two thirds (63 percent) said they knew their actions were potentially breaking the law.

Rage-fuelled retaliation can result in penalties for drivers. Undertaking to escape a lane-hogger could be construed as careless driving, with a potential fine of up to £5,000, and 3-9 penalty points.

Speeding and brake-checking both risk a £2,500 fine, while those who aggressively flash lights or honk could face a £1,000 penalty.

Modern cars could help solve lane-hogging

Despite the frustrations caused by lane-hogging drivers, it is not the most annoying habit encountered on the road.

Drivers failing to indicate topped this list, bringing frustration to 92 percent of those surveyed. Tailgating was second, causing rage in 89 percent of drivers, followed by dazzling headlights on 88 percent.

Charlie Harvey, motoring expert at Cazoo, said: “Lane discipline is a crucial part of driving safely and responsibly. While it may feel intimidating to constantly change lanes on a busy motorway, which explains why some drivers stubbornly stick to the middle, causing obstacles for other road users is incredibly dangerous. One faulty link in the motorway chain causes chaos, delays and potentially serious collisions.

“Luckily, your choice of car can help you drive more safely. Modern vehicles offer handy driver-assistance systems that eliminate the guesswork and anxiety of switching lanes. If motorway driving or blind-spots make you nervous, upgrading to a car equipped with the right tech can make you a far safer, more confident road user.”

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