2027 Ford Explorer ST gets tuning-inspired Sinister Package

Ford has revealed a new optional upgrade package for the 2027 Explorer ST, bringing a stealthy appearance to the performance SUV.

The appropriately named Sinister Package will be available on all 2027 Explorer ST models. It’s said to be inspired by the enthusiasm shown for Ford’s three-row SUV by aftermarket tuning companies.

Indeed, Ford labels the Sinister Package as being “By the community. For the community”.

Although the blue oval engineers have left the Explorer ST mechanically unaltered, the Sinister Package brings a host of exterior changes that are exclusive to this flagship SUV.

Heading for total blackout

For those expecting radical changes akin to what an aftermarket company might create, be prepared to temper your enthusiasm.

Instead, the Sinister Package focuses on giving the 2027 Explorer ST a blacked-out appearance, upping its level of visual aggression.

Dark-accented badging is part of the deal, along with a set of intricate-looking 21-inch gloss black alloy wheels. These are wrapped in 275/45 R21 all-season tires.

There are also bespoke amber-glow running lights, providing a contrast to the black details. Explorer ST models already come as standard with a black mesh front grille, black roof rails and black window trim.

Despite its stealthy styling, the Sinister Package is compatible with any of the Explorer ST’s standard paint colors.

Professional driving experience included

Adding the Sinister Package to a 2027 Explorer ST will cost $1,695, which looks good value compared to the $4,895 asked by Ford to have the SUV’s roof painted in contrasting black.

The rest of the Explorer ST remains unchanged, which means a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoBoost V-6 engine under the hood.

A 10-speed automatic transmission is standard, along with performance brakes and sports suspension. Buyers can choose between rear- and all-wheel-drive layouts, too.

Buying a new 2026 or 2027 ST also gets you an exclusive invitation to the returning Explorer ST Experience.

Launching this fall, this tour will travel the country, giving Explorer ST owners the chance to attend a one-day professional driving school designed around their performance SUV.

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