New Audi RS3 Competition Limited is a £93,000 hot hatch

Audi is commemorating five decades of its famous five-cylinder engine with arguably the ultimate hot hatchback.

The Audi RS3 Competition Limited is, as its name suggests, a limited edition. A total of 750 examples will be sold globally, with the UK allocated just 11 cars.

Also, while other markets will be offered the 400hp RS3 Competition Limited in saloon guise, British enthusiasts can only order the Sportback (hatchback) version.

New suspension, additional carbon fibre bodywork and a host of bespoke details all help mark out this celebratory Audi special.

The price to own a tribute to one of Audi’s most revered engines? A not-inconsiderable £92,855 – or over £20,000 more than the most expensive ‘standard’ RS3.

Five decades of five cylinders

Audi first fitted its five-cylinder engine in the second-generation 100 saloon. Its unusual design was chosen as a best-of-both-worlds solution between the usual four or six cylinders.

The addition of a five-cylinder engine to the original Quattro created a legendary combination, powering Audi to multiple World Rally Championship victories.

Audi is well aware of the emotional connection enthusiasts have with the five-cylinder engine, so the RS3 Competition Limited comes with a variable RS sports exhaust system. Reduced insulation on the firewall allows more engine sound into the cabin, too.

There is no extra power compared to a standard RS3, meaning the Competition Limited serves up 400hp and 369lb ft of torque. That is sufficient for 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds, plus a top speed raised to 180mph.

Suspension spanners included

Most notably, the RS3 Competition Limited gains motorsport-style coilover suspension. This features twin-tube dampers, with the front pair using external reservoirs. A special tool kit will be provided to adjust the car’s damping to suit the driver’s preference – or indeed the road/track conditions.

A stiffer rear anti-roll bar is added to make this hottest hatchback even more agile, complemented by standard torque-vectoring Quattro all-wheel drive.

Carbon-ceramic brakes with red calipers nestle behind 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, which are painted in matte Neodymium Gold.

Matte-finished carbon fibre is used for a new set of front bumper canards, along with the larger rear spoiler, side skirts and rear diffuser trim.

When locking or unlocking the car, the Matrix LED headlights’ segments illuminate in a 1-2-4-5-3 pattern – a nerdy nod to the five-cylinder engine’s firing order.

A £93,000 anniversary present

All 11 cars destined for the UK will be painted in Malachite Green, a hue used on the classic Audi Sport Quattro, combined with retro-style Audi Sport exterior badges.

The RS3’s interior is finished in a combination of black, Neodymium Gold and Ginger White, with RS bucket seats clad in Dinamica microfibre upholstery. Rear passengers can admire the matte carbon fibre shells of the front seats.

Other special features include a limited edition serial number on the centre console, along with white digital instrument dials – inspired by the classic Audi RS2 Avant.

With the substantial price tag, the RS3 Competition Limited is clearly for ardent Audi Sport fans only. Orders for one of the 11 cars are open now, with deliveries expected before the end of 2026.

