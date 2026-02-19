Audi RS5: First look at 639hp plug-in hybrid ‘new era’

Audi has revealed the new RS5, which replaces the longstanding RS4 saloon and Avant (estate).

A new name is not the biggest change, however. The 2026 RS5 also represents Audi Sport’s first use of a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Rolf Michl, managing director at Audi Sport, said: “The RS5 and its innovative drive concept mark the beginning of a new era for our RS models.

“They bring a new level of dynamics to the driving characteristics our customers love and further improve day-to-day use value thanks to all-electric driving and innovative technologies. It’s a new interpretation of the true RS experience.”

Along with a major boost in power versus the outgoing RS4, the RS5 saloon and Avant feature an innovative take on Audi’s legendary Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Audi Sport’s first plug-in hybrid

A 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine is carried over from the previous RS4 Avant, but gains 60hp to generate a total of 510hp and 443lb ft of torque.

Adding an electric motor means the RS5’s combined outputs reach a mighty 639hp and 609lb ft. This puts it within a single horsepower of the flagship Audi RS Q8 Performance SUV.

An eight-speed automatic transmission is mated to a limited-slip centre differential, allowing torque to be split between the front and rear axles as needed.

For the rear transaxle, Audi Sport has made the world’s first use of electro-mechanical torque vectoring. This allows twist action to be deployed in either direction, regardless of whether the driver’s foot is on or off the throttle.

All this technology helps the new RS5 to accelerate from 0-62mph in just 3.6 seconds. Thanks to a 25.9kWh battery capacity, more than 50 miles is also possible on electric power alone.

Wider, more dramatic design

Keeping such an elaborate powertrain cool is seemingly no easy feat, with almost the entirety of the RS5’s front end dedicated to cooling apertures. It also makes use of air curtains to shape airflow around the front wheels, boosting aerodynamic efficiency.

Dramatically flared wheelarches fit with Audi RS tradition – and contribute to the RS5 being 90mm wider than a standard A5.

A large rear diffuser houses two gigantic exhaust tailpipes, plus a motorsport-inspired red reflector in the centre. OLED headlights incorporating a chequered flag design are fitted, too.

Matte grey 20-inch alloy wheels are the default option, with 21-inch rims also available. Steel brake discs are standard, with larger carbon-ceramic items on the options list.

The latter may be a worthwhile upgrade for anyone who ventures near a track, especially given the 2,355kg kerb weight of the RS5 saloon. The more practical Avant ups this figure to 2,370kg.

Engage Boost mode for overtaking

Inside, Audi Sport has given the RS5 a substantial makeover, fitting sports seats with honeycomb quilted leather.

Red detailing and dark vanadium trim are found throughout the cabin, with Dinamica artificial suede and recycled materials also present.

Nappa leather is used for the flat-bottomed steering wheel, which has paddles to adjust the level of regenerative braking.

The RS5’s steering wheel also features a Boost button, allowing the full 639 horses to be untethered for up to 10 seconds at a time. Audi Sport says this will be ideal for swift overtaking, as the transmission selects the optimum gear and a countdown appears on the 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit instrument panel.

A central 14.5-inch MMI touchscreen handles infotainment, with the front-seat passenger receiving their own 10.9-inch display.

Carbon fibre camouflage on offer

Customisation will be a key part of the Audi RS5 buying experience, with a choice of nine standard paint colours, plus a near-unlimited array of bespoke hues.

An Audi Sport package brings a wilder exterior design, with broader front air intakes and an RS sport exhaust system with matte black tailpipes. It also adds the carbon-ceramic brakes and increases the car’s top speed to 177mph.

The Carbon Camouflage package is even more head-turning, using distinctive forged carbon fibre for the front bumper inserts, side sills, mirror caps and rear diffuser.

Audi will start accepting orders for the new RS5 in the first quarter of 2026, with the first deliveries to European customers expected this summer.

