A budget Audi RS3? Cupra reveals five-cylinder Formentor VZ5

The Cupra Formentor SUV will gain a new range-topping model powered by Audi’s turbocharged five-cylinder engine.

Cupra previously offered the Formentor VZ5 as a limited-edition model back in 2021. At the time, it was intended as a final halo offering before the Spanish brand pivoted to electrification.

However, when the VZ5 first arrived in the UK, cars were only available in left-hand drive.

Now, more than four years later, the VZ5 is making a comeback, with right-hand drive models included as part of the planned production run.

Five cylinders of fun

There is no explanation for Cupra’s change of heart, so we can only assume someone uncovered a stockpile of 2.5-litre five-cylinder turbocharged Audi engines to slot into the Formentor once again.

Generating 390hp and 354lb ft of torque, the sonorous five-cylinder engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. All-wheel drive is standard, with an integrated torque splitter for extra agility.

Other upgrades for the fastest Formentor include a bespoke front bumper, a front splitter with a VZ5 logo, widened wheelarches and large rear diffuser housing copper-coloured tailpipes.

Model-specific 20-inch alloy wheels are fitted, along with Cupra bucket seats and ambient lighting for the interior. Paint options will span a range of matt and metallic colours, intended to highlight the ‘crossover SUV’s aggressive aesthetic’.

‘Commitment to performance and emotion’

Sven Schuwirth, executive vice-president for sales at Cupra, said: “The return of the Cupra Formentor VZ5 is a bold statement of our commitment to performance and emotion. With its iconic five-cylinder engine, this model embodies the essence of Cupra — daring, unconventional and driven by passion.

“For the first time, the Cupra Formentor VZ5 will be available in both left- and right-hand drive, opening the door to car enthusiasts in markets such as the UK.”

Production of the Formentor VZ5 will be capped at 4,000 examples worldwide, with the first completed models expected to leave the line in early 2026.

More details on how many VZ5s will be allocated to the UK, along with prices, will be announced closer to the start of production.

