Mazda announces six-year new car warranty

From next month, every new Mazda sold in the UK will come with an extended, six-year warranty.

The revised manufacturer warranty, applied to cars registered from 1 September 2025, will provide cover for either six years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first.

At present, all new Mazda models have a warranty capped at only three years or 60,000 miles.

Four out of five cars in the UK still come with a three-year or 60,000-mile warranty at present, although Kia and Hyundai have provided lengthier cover for many years.

However, new-entrant Chinese car manufacturers such as Omoda and Jaecoo are upping the pressure with seven-year warranties as standard.

‘A commitment to reliability and engineering’

Jeremy Thomson, managing director at Mazda UK, said: “It’s great that we can now offer our customers in the UK a six-year warranty. If you consider that just 21 percent of cars registered in the UK year-to-date have longer than a three-year warranty, this is a fantastic reflection of our commitment to the quality, reliability and engineering of our cars”.

Thomson added: “I’m delighted that our dealers can now sell our new cars with one of the best warranties in the industry and in the years ahead our excellent approved used scheme will benefit with customers able to buy previously owned cars with added confidence of a full manufacturer warranty”.

The forthcoming Mazda 6e all-electric hatchback, set to rival the Tesla Model 3, will come with an eight-year battery warranty in addition to its standard vehicle cover.

European roadside assistance is also provided by Mazda in more than 30 countries across Europe, lasting for three years or 60,000 miles.

Making a difference in a crowded market

To maintain the six-year/100,000-mile warranty coverage, owners will need to comply with Mazda’s recommended servicing routine.

This means servicing every 12 months, or 12,500 miles, for most Mazda models. The Mazda 2 Hybrid has 10,000-mile or 12-month service intervals.

David Wilson-Green, customer service director at Mazda UK, said: “Our new warranty will be a great differentiator in an ever more crowded and competitive landscape. It highlights our focus on customer service, whether that’s retail, fleet or used cars. While for our dealers it represents a great opportunity to maintain customers in our network for longer in sales and service for years to come.”

