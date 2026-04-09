Polestar hits quarterly sales record as dealer numbers double

Polestar, the premium electric car brand, has announced a quarterly sales record, with more than 13,100 new EVs hitting the roads.

A rapid rise in the number of Polestar dealers has helped to drive this growth, with sales points up by half in a year.

Polestar now has 230 retail sales points globally, and plans to hit 250 dealers by the end of 2026. This equates to growth of 20 percent in a year.

Dealer growth in the UK, Polestar’s largest global market, has already outpaced this in 2026.

Overall, Polestar’s global sales grew by seven percent in Q1 of 2026 to an estimated 13,126 cars, says the NASDAQ-listed firm.

“There was a strong performance in key markets such as Australia, Germany, Sweden, South Korea and the UK,” said CEO Michael Lohscheller, “testament to the hard work of our teams and our established brand position”.

The UK’s fastest growing premium brand

Sharp growth in Australia was particularly noteworthy as it came on the back of heightened concern around energy prices, particularly oil prices, due to the conflict in Iran.

Lohscheller said the performance shows resilience, “with market conditions becoming more challenging amid ongoing geopolitical developments”.

Around a third of Polestars sold in 2026 thus far were delivered to customers in the UK. Sales are up 12.3 percent year-to-date, with Polestar now bigger in Britain than Lexus, Jeep, Fiat and Alfa Romeo.

“Polestar UK has seen a record Q1 and remains the fastest-growing premium brand,” said UK MD Matt Galvin.

“We have seen a significant uplift in interest owing to ‘pump anxiety’ replacing the outdated term of ‘charging anxiety’.”

Motoring Research recently spoke to Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller. Look out for the full interview soon

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