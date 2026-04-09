Polestar hits quarterly sales record as dealer numbers double

Electric car company Polestar sold 13,126 vehicles in Q1 2026, up seven percent year-on-year and marking a fresh high for the premium brand.

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock

Polestar, the premium electric car brand, has announced a quarterly sales record, with more than 13,100 new EVs hitting the roads.

A rapid rise in the number of Polestar dealers has helped to drive this growth, with sales points up by half in a year.

Polestar now has 230 retail sales points globally, and plans to hit 250 dealers by the end of 2026. This equates to growth of 20 percent in a year.

Dealer growth in the UK, Polestar’s largest global market, has already outpaced this in 2026.

Overall, Polestar’s global sales grew by seven percent in Q1 of 2026 to an estimated 13,126 cars, says the NASDAQ-listed firm.  

“There was a strong performance in key markets such as Australia, Germany, Sweden, South Korea and the UK,” said CEO Michael Lohscheller, “testament to the hard work of our teams and our established brand position”.

The UK’s fastest growing premium brand

The optional Bowers & Wilkins audio system for the Polestar 3 has 25 speakers and generates 1,610 watts

Sharp growth in Australia was particularly noteworthy as it came on the back of heightened concern around energy prices, particularly oil prices, due to the conflict in Iran.

Lohscheller said the performance shows resilience, “with market conditions becoming more challenging amid ongoing geopolitical developments”.

Around a third of Polestars sold in 2026 thus far were delivered to customers in the UK. Sales are up 12.3 percent year-to-date, with Polestar now bigger in Britain than Lexus, Jeep, Fiat and Alfa Romeo.

“Polestar UK has seen a record Q1 and remains the fastest-growing premium brand,” said UK MD Matt Galvin.

“We have seen a significant uplift in interest owing to ‘pump anxiety’ replacing the outdated term of ‘charging anxiety’.”

Motoring Research recently spoke to Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller. Look out for the full interview soon

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Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

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