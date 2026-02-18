Polestar to launch four new cars in the next three years

This summer’s new Polestar 5 four-door GT heralds the marque's largest new car offensive yet – including a Polestar 2 successor in 2027.

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock
Polestar plans four new cars in three years

Polestar is preparing to launch four cars within the next three years – including a successor to the smash-hit Polestar 2.

This summer’s new Polestar 5 four-door GT will kick things off. A rival to the Porsche Taycan, it heralds what CEO Michael Lohscheller calls Polestar’s “largest model offensive in its history”.

Polestar 5

First revealed last year – and already available in the Gran Turismo racing game – the car is currently taking part in a launch tour across Europe.

The Polestar 5 will be swiftly followed by a new version of the Polestar 4, the four-door coupe that is currently the firm’s best-seller.

The 4 is famous for having no rear window. However, this looks set to change with the new version, as Polestar targets a wider customer base by offering more versatility. 

What type of vehicle will it be? “Sweden is famous for its estate cars, and its SUVs are world-class,” teased Lohscheller.

“We are combining the space of an estate and the versatility of an SUV with the dynamic performance that is Polestar.” The new car is due to arrive by the end of this year.

The teaser image (see above) indicates the new Polestar 4 variant may actually have a rear window, too. Is that daylight we can see through the garage door, with the outlines of front and rear seats?

Certainly, compared to the current Polestar 4, its boot lid appears to trade the body-colour panel for a deep (and presumably more vertical) rear window frame above the full-width LED light bar.

If estate car practicality is indeed offered, the car will need a boxier, more upright rear profile – making a glass rear window an obvious choice.

Take a look at a comparable view of the Polestar 4 coupe (see photo above) and see what you think…

New Polestar 2 and entry-level Polestar 7

Since it was launched in 2020, more than 190,000 examples of the Polestar 2 have been sold. Lohscheller has confirmed a next-generation model is on the way “by the start of next year [2027].

“The car that we became known for will play a key role in our future success,” the CEO promised.

And that’s not all, because a smaller Polestar 7 is also in the works. This compact electric SUV – likely sized between the Volvo EX30 and Volvo EX40 (the latter previously called XC40 Recharge) – will arrive in 2028.

“With Polestar 7, we are entering the largest EV segment in Europe,” said Lohscheller, “which accounts for approximately one third of total BEV volumes in 2025.

“We are convinced that we can offer customers a progressive performance-driven car for a very attractive price point, built in Europe.”

That last point is important. Electric cars built in China, like many existing Polestars, are subject to import tariffs in Europe. Making the new compact Polestar 7 in the EU will bypass these and help to reduce prices.

Polestar’s best ever year

The optional Bowers & Wilkins audio system for the Polestar 3 has 25 speakers and generates 1,610 watts

Lohscheller said Polestar had its best ever year in terms of retail sales in 2025, despite geopolitical and economic challenges.

This year, “with a disciplined approach,” it expects to record low double-digit retail growth, with the sales mix evolving to an ever-higher mix of Polestar 4 models.

“2025 was a year of continuous operational progress and delivery,” said Lohscheller. With the new cars and its growing dealer network – due to expand by 30 percent in 2026 – “Polestar is set to become one of the winners of the automotive industry’s transformation”.

ALSO READ:

Motorists urged to ‘give up road rage for Lent’

Used MPVs outperform every other vehicle type

The best motoring events for car enthusiasts in 2026

spot_img

Related Articles

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Off-road-ready Ram 1500 Rebel X is back for 2026

John Redfern - 0
Responding to customer demand, Ram has brought back the 1500 Rebel X pickup truck to its range for the 2026 model year.

Used MPVs ‘outperform every other vehicle type’

Richard Aucock - 0
A surge in demand for used MPVs has seen them outperform every other vehicle type, with prices rising more than 5.5 percent in 90 days.

The best motoring events for car enthusiasts in 2026

Motoring Research team - 0
Here are the best motoring events for UK petrolheads in 2026.

Motorists should ‘give up road rage for Lent’

John Redfern - 0
New research has uncovered that road rage has now been experienced by almost half of all motorists in the UK
spot_img