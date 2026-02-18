Polestar to launch four new cars in the next three years

Polestar is preparing to launch four cars within the next three years – including a successor to the smash-hit Polestar 2.

This summer’s new Polestar 5 four-door GT will kick things off. A rival to the Porsche Taycan, it heralds what CEO Michael Lohscheller calls Polestar’s “largest model offensive in its history”.

First revealed last year – and already available in the Gran Turismo racing game – the car is currently taking part in a launch tour across Europe.

The Polestar 5 will be swiftly followed by a new version of the Polestar 4, the four-door coupe that is currently the firm’s best-seller.

The 4 is famous for having no rear window. However, this looks set to change with the new version, as Polestar targets a wider customer base by offering more versatility.

What type of vehicle will it be? “Sweden is famous for its estate cars, and its SUVs are world-class,” teased Lohscheller.

“We are combining the space of an estate and the versatility of an SUV with the dynamic performance that is Polestar.” The new car is due to arrive by the end of this year.

The teaser image (see above) indicates the new Polestar 4 variant may actually have a rear window, too. Is that daylight we can see through the garage door, with the outlines of front and rear seats?

Certainly, compared to the current Polestar 4, its boot lid appears to trade the body-colour panel for a deep (and presumably more vertical) rear window frame above the full-width LED light bar.

If estate car practicality is indeed offered, the car will need a boxier, more upright rear profile – making a glass rear window an obvious choice.

Take a look at a comparable view of the Polestar 4 coupe (see photo above) and see what you think…

New Polestar 2 and entry-level Polestar 7

Since it was launched in 2020, more than 190,000 examples of the Polestar 2 have been sold. Lohscheller has confirmed a next-generation model is on the way “by the start of next year [2027].

“The car that we became known for will play a key role in our future success,” the CEO promised.

And that’s not all, because a smaller Polestar 7 is also in the works. This compact electric SUV – likely sized between the Volvo EX30 and Volvo EX40 (the latter previously called XC40 Recharge) – will arrive in 2028.

“With Polestar 7, we are entering the largest EV segment in Europe,” said Lohscheller, “which accounts for approximately one third of total BEV volumes in 2025.

“We are convinced that we can offer customers a progressive performance-driven car for a very attractive price point, built in Europe.”

That last point is important. Electric cars built in China, like many existing Polestars, are subject to import tariffs in Europe. Making the new compact Polestar 7 in the EU will bypass these and help to reduce prices.

Polestar’s best ever year

Lohscheller said Polestar had its best ever year in terms of retail sales in 2025, despite geopolitical and economic challenges.

This year, “with a disciplined approach,” it expects to record low double-digit retail growth, with the sales mix evolving to an ever-higher mix of Polestar 4 models.

“2025 was a year of continuous operational progress and delivery,” said Lohscheller. With the new cars and its growing dealer network – due to expand by 30 percent in 2026 – “Polestar is set to become one of the winners of the automotive industry’s transformation”.

