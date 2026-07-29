BMW ready to build batteries for iX5 EV in South Carolina

The home of BMW’s X models is getting ready to begin building high-voltage batteries for the new iX5 premium SUV.

BMW’s new Plant Woodruff is located 15 miles from its existing Plant Spartanburg in South Carolina, responsible for manufacturing the X3, X5, X6, X7 and XM luxury SUV models.

Due to open fully in December 2026, Plant Woodruff will see 300 employees working alongside some 250 robots, making use of artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality technology to assemble EV batteries.

With constant monitoring of the manufacturing processes by in-house AI agents and assistants, BMW promises that Plant Woodruff will deliver ‘zero-defect battery production’.

Seeking perfect EV batteries

Before beginning work on the production line, all new employees will undergo training within a virtual reality simulation.

This creates a digital replica of Plant Woodruff, allowing production employees to perform actual manufacturing operations in realistic conditions.

Multiple safety and quality checks are performed throughout the real manufacturing process, before the completed batteries are transported to Plant Spartanburg.

The new sixth-generation (Gen6) high-voltage batteries will be used to power the recently announced BMW iX5 electric SUV.

With an output of 144 kWh for US-spec models, and 141 kWh in the EU, the BMW iX5 60 xDrive boasts the largest high-voltage battery of any electric BMW to date.

Boosting electromobility in the USA

Raymond Wittman, member of the Board of Management at BMW AG, said: “Plant Woodruff plays a key role in the ramp-up of electromobility in the US”.

“With our Gen6 high-voltage battery, we’re not only taking a major technological leap – we are also setting new standards in production. In Woodruff, we are combining cutting-edge processes, artificial intelligence and the expertise of our employees to create a production facility designed for the highest quality”.

Robert Engelhorn, CEO of BMW Manufacturing, added: “With Plant Woodruff, we are further expanding our footprint in South Carolina and strengthening the close integration of battery and vehicle production,

“This creates the ideal foundation for the next generation of fully electric BMW X models assembled at Plant Spartanburg”.

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