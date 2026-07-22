Range Rover GT: first look at surprise new luxury SUV coupe

The Range Rover GT is a surprise new model that will join the lineup later this year, as Land Rover’s sportiest, most road-oriented vehicle ever.

Rather than replacing the Velar, the new Range Rover GT extends the brand’s footprint into a new area of the luxury car market.

A relatively low-slung grand tourer, it is more ‘Road Rover’ than traditional ‘Range Rover’. However, the firm promises it will still offer plenty of off-road capability.

It will also be the first fully electric Range Rover, although future versions of the Range Rover GT will be offered with hybrid petrol-electric powertrains, too.

Based on an entirely new architecture called EMA, the Range Rover GT will be built in Halewood, Merseyside.

Its launch will make it the fifth Range Rover line, alongside Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Velar.

Inside the new Range Rover GT

Due to be fully revealed later this year, JLR has given us a first look at the new Range Rover GT’s interior. It’s said to be shaped by ‘reductive principles’, with ‘purity, precision and quiet modernity’.

The cabin is digital-first and button-free, although there isn’t a screen overload; the freestanding central touchscreen is sensibly-sized and there is no passenger screen. A slim display ahead of the driver replaces the traditional instrument cluster.

There’s a strong horizontal theme, which will make the new Range Rover GT feel wide and open-plan, in contrast to the more upright, high-riding approach in larger Range Rover models.

I also recognise the new JLR indicator and wiper stalk console from the Jaguar Type 01 – a prototype of which I drove back in March 2026.

The new Range Rover GT will showcase tactile new materials, including clever ‘seamless’ seats.

The new Range Rover logo, pictured below, will feature throughout the new model.

Although billed as a GT, the Range Rover GT will serve up ‘class-leading’ rear legroom – said to be equivalent to larger Range Rovers.

A four-seat layout includes a luxurious centre console with a touchscreen display, but there will also be a five-seat version.

All models get a panoramic sunroof as standard, with clever auto-tint functionality.

New Range Rover GT: the MD speaks

“The Range Rover GT will redefine the grand touring segment,” said Range Rover MD Martin Limpert, “with the ability to deliver beautiful and engaging GT poise, proportions and long-distance refinement while offering capabilities no conventional GT can match.

“We have spent the last few years working obsessively on the fundamentals of the GT formula, reinterpreted in a sophisticated, uniquely Range Rover way.

“The result is the most car-like yet unmistakably capable Range Rover ever created, now possible on our electrified EMA architecture – complementing our existing powertrain portfolio to deliver a complete set of options for every customer need.

“Its blend of effortless EV performance, first-class long-haul refinement and all-terrain capability is pure Range Rover, while its calming interior previews our vision of a modern grand tourer.”

ALSO READ:

New Mini celebrates 25 years with patriotic Oxford Edition

100% of UK auto leaders warn ZEV Mandate is behind target

Skoda renames the Peak District after its electric SUV